Fun southern accents, some synchronized blocking, and a few endearing a cappella numbers mixed with a cast loaded with personality, and a script full of witty banter. That was the setting in a Champlain College classroom off of Pine Street in Burlington Monday evening, as rapid-fire one-liners were tossed back and forth in a rehearsal for a new play.
The dynamic between the three talented actors — Kathryn Blume, Sarah Mell, and Julia Sioss — is natural, intelligent, fun and engaging. It makes the material they’re presenting that much easier to ingest.
They’re performing in a new play presented by the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance (VSCA) about the history of women’s suffrage, “The Suffragist Reenactment Society,” directed by Laura Roald, that will tour the state Oct. 2-30, including West Rutland (Oct. 9) and Montpelier (Oct. 30).
“The premise is that the audience is at a suffragist reenactment meeting,” explained playwright Mary Beth McNulty. “You came to this meeting because maybe you also want to be suffragist reenactors. You saw the flyer at the library.”
The goal is to bring more recognition and awareness to names like Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth that we’ve all heard but may not know much about.
“My job was to take multiple stories and make it interesting and engaging for a contemporary audience who wants to see a play, not have a history lesson,” McNulty said.
The hour-long play commissioned by VSCA covers the achievement of a political milestone whose story deserves more of the spotlight. The playwright, director, actors, and stage manager are all local women sharing the story in a fun atmosphere without detracting from the gravity of the subject.
“I have a playwright friend who says writing a play is like painting in the dark,” McNulty said about her writing process. “It’s so true, because plays are not meant to be read, they are meant for performance.”
“I have been working with the actors from early on and I could hear this is working or this is not working, so that I’m not painting in the dark. It’s only then that I can see the play as it’s meant to be,” she said.
During those conversations they distilled the stories of the many women involved in the movement, what was great about the work that they did, and what was problematic.
“The sad truth is the racism that was a problem then remains a problem now,” McNulty said. “But in shining a light on it now, and raising awareness of these stories, the underlying intent of the show is, “how can we do better?”
