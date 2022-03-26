The Ten Tenors’ classy renditions of some of the best songs in music history sweep across genres in their current tour, “Love Is In The Air,” coming to the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
The dynamic show features a mix of classical pieces, rock, pop and musical theater. Since The Ten Tenors first formed in 1995, the group has headlined over 2,500 performances globally and last fall celebrated their 25th anniversary.
Michael Edwards, one of the Tenors, talked about his roots in singing and what it’s been like to be part of a group with such longevity in a recent email interview.
“I started my singing in choirs at school and in church,” he said. “That gave me a solid grounding in part-singing and getting a real appreciation for how important singing parts well is. Sure, getting a starring solo is great but if people aren’t singing their parts well, the overall sound won’t be impressive.”
Over the years there’s been a natural rotation of the Tenors’ line-up, and Edwards said, “The casting process is more for the group than for the show. We only re-cast if someone is taking a break, to do a solo project or go into another show, generally.”
“The process involves myself and the producer preparing the brief and sending it out,” he explained. “Once we get applications, we go through those and if there are voices we like we then send them show material to record for us. From there we set live auditions for the short list.”
But the most important part may be the final part — the personality test.
“The final part of the process is taking them to the pub, having a couple of pints together and getting a feel for the person and figuring out if we could spend 8 to 10 weeks on a tour bus together.”
“Being part of The Ten Tenors… It has been a whole lot of things,” Edwards said.
Some favorite moments included a show in Buenos Aries, where they had no idea what to expect, and walked into a 5,000-person arena going nuts for every song.
“It was brilliant,” Edwards said.
Hearing the finished product for the first time, every time a new album is recorded, and seeing how much money was raised through the sale of their Christmas album for children’s hospital charities like St. Jude’s.
“I have traveled to so many places around the world that no other job would give me the opportunity to visit,” he added. “I have had the opportunity to sing on and co-produce albums with the group, and I get to sing with nine of my best mates every night. These guys are my family, my best friends and my colleagues. We share a lot of life experiences, good and bad and I think they are friendships that will last forever.”
The current tour’s set list includes some of the most popular feel-good love songs of all time, classics like “All You Need Is Love”, “Unchained Melody,” and “Somebody to Love,” all performed in 10-part harmony.
“We work really hard and at times that is exhausting but to see the responses on the audience’s faces at the end of a song, when they are beaming back at us on stage is the best feeling in the world.”
