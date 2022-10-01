Consisting of three self-identifying trans musicians, Thus Love was born out of the bond formed by the three self-described outsiders who found a sense of community both among themselves and in their supportive home base of Brattleboro.

“For us, Thus Love is much more than a band,” says the band in press materials. “We all came from small towns without many people like us, and it wasn’t until we arrived in Brattleboro and started playing music together that we found a community to truly call our own.”

