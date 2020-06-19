Although a violin sounds a fifth higher than a viola, the second violinist and violist share a similar role as the middle voices in a string quartet. This week, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s “From the Box” presented Zoom programs with Brooke Quiggins and Stefanie Taylor, second violinist and violist, of the VSO’s Jukebox series string quartet, also known as the Arka Quartet. First violinist Letitia Quante and cellist John Dunlop appeared previously.
When Quiggins and Taylor, both longtime VSO members, invited the virtual audiences into their homes Monday and Thursday, they shared thoughts and feelings about their profession, roles, etc. Most importantly, they played some fine music beautifully.
Taylor, who lives in Wallingford, performed the more traditional classical program. Her rich warm sound, precise technique, and finessed lyrical rhythms made music sing.
In the Sarabande from J.S. Bach’s Cello Suite Suite No. 2, played with an
intimate expressiveness, long phrases and musical depth. (The viola is exactly an octave higher than the cello, making the transfer comfortable.)
Also beautifully played was the inviting Sarabande by Kenji Bunch, a member of the Craftsbury Chamber Players. Unusually, the viola’s top A string was lowered to G for a darker flavor. Taylor delivered Bunch’s deep, rich storytelling convincingly.
For Rebecca Clarke’s 1918 Lullaby, Taylor was joined by her daughter, pianist Sofia Botti, 2014 winner of the Vermont Philharmonic Borowicz Award and a recent music school grad. Although they hadn’t performed together before, the intimate chemistry was clear. In this late Romantic gem, Taylor’s playing had the lyricism and expression of a Brahms art song, while Botti’s sensitive rhapsodic playing completed the picture. It was lovely.
Interestingly, both Taylor and Quiggins chose short pieces by Nashville superstar fiddler Mark O’Connor, a composer becoming more popular in classical circles. Taylor delivered an irresistible performance of one of O’Connor’s best-known works, “Appalachia Waltz.” Quiggins, dropped her second violin reserve with a passionate invested performance of the Paganini-like Caprice No. 1, a set of virtuosic variations played with flair.
Quiggins, who lives in Burlington, brought the same passion to Astor Piazzola’s Tango Etude No. 3, enjoying its spicy and virtuosic nature. More traditional was a charming performance of Dvorak’s “Humoresque,” in a Suzuki arrangement.
Celebrating Black Lives Matters, Quiggins was joined by Matt LaRocca on viola in a couple of African-American folk gems. They offered charming performances of Thomas Martin’s 1858 “Had I Never Known Thee” and Harry Von Tilzer’s 1902 “Chocolate Drops” cakewalk, taken from a collection compiled by violinist Rachel Barton Pine (who has performed in Vermont many times).
Appropriately, Quiggins closed with American folk musician Jay Ungar’s “Ashokan Farewell,” the theme to the 1990 Ken Burns documentary “The Civil War.” Her performance was delightful — sensitive, warm and expressive.
LaRocca, a Burlington composer and VSO creative projects chair, hosts the programs with informal discussion and witty banter. The Zoom technology leaves much to be desired, but has gotten better with each program. “From the Box” allows folks to get to know VSO musicians up close and personal — and hear some great music at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.