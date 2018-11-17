“Wait, wait, hold on!” Gilbert Gottfried says in a more pleasant manner than seeing the words in print implies. Then, in the background, “It’s the interviewer.” Then to me, “So this is for like the press, like a magazine or newspaper?”
Gottfried has one of the most recognizable voices in the world, and I didn’t quite know what to expect over the phone. Maybe the mock yelling he’s kind of known for? It was similar to that but quieter and softer.
“Whenever I have to talk about my act I start hearing it in my mind and going, ‘oh, that’s not funny,’” he said and laughed. “You know it’s like hearing your own voice on tape.”
The comedian has been a household name since the 1980s. Among his long list of television and film credits, Gottfried was a Saturday Night Live cast member, the face of MTV promos in the early days of the network, and the voice of the wise-cracking parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
But the unique delivery and funny observations in his standup comedy earned him one of the longest careers in the business. He started when he was just 15 years old playing comedy clubs in New York City. In clips from his earlier sets, Gottfried does Jerry Seinfeld as Hamlet, Jackie Gleason in Casablanca.
Gottfried’s act revolves around wild stories, indignant rants and celebrity impressions. And he’ll bring all that when he comes to the Paramount Theatre in Rutland the day after Thanksgiving, at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23.
“Horrible work ethic,” Gottfried joked when asked if he has a writing process for his material. “Yeah, no, never a process. I don’t think I have any of my jokes written down anywhere, even.”
Are there certain things that inspire Gottfried’s material?
“Oh god I don’t know. If I knew what inspired it I would keep it in a bottle and take a swig of it each day,” he said.
But then, Gottfried added, “Every now and then something hits me and I’ll go with it. If I’m lucky. But I was never one of those, like you’ll hear about Seinfeld or people like that who wake up in the morning and go write down like 5,000 jokes. I never was able to do that.”
And about his infamous style of delivery — there’s no one else like him — was it intentional?
“My delivery, it’s funny, everyone always asks me how did you come up with the delivery?” Gottfried said. “With me, I’ve just been performing so long and so many times, and then one day you wake up you go, ‘OK, this is my delivery it seems like, because I’ve been doing it this many years.’ But I never sat down and said, ‘gee, I’m going to try to say it this way or that way.’
“If it’s a good night, I feel inspired,” Gottfried added. “Bad nights I’ll feel like I’m on autopilot. I usually have to try to remind myself to wake up and do something.”
