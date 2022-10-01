When the Celebration Series brings The Wailers to the stage at the Barre Opera House at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, a lot of memories will come floating back. The original band, formed by Bob Marley, introduced a lot of Americans and those of other nationalities to reggae music.
Many of us acquired brightly colored clothing of tie-died materials; some of us braided our hair in “rasta” style’ and we lit up a lot of “spleefs” as we enjoyed the music. But time marches on and the shirts are mostly tattered rags, many of us have little in the way of hair to braid, though those illicit marijuana cigarettes will be legal in Vermont the day of the concert.
But with The Wailers a lot of fond memories will return. Not many bands can claim genuine legend status. The Wailers is one of the few having comfortably earned its place in essential music history. The band was founded by Reggae’s most famous and important musician, Bob Marley, in the 1960s. Their music was then, and remains today, culture-defining.
During Wailers’ performances, the band plays a special set featuring cuts from Marley’s impressive back catalog along with a string of their greatest classic hits. Aston Barrett Jr., son of the legendary bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett, and nephew of Carlton “Carly” Barrett, The Wailers’ original drummer leads the band.
In late 2020, The Wailers released its first studio album in 25 years, “One World,” which was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category. Says Spill Magazine, “The Wailers are indivisible from Bob Marley, of course, but the band has always been about creative musicians, needing not only to make a living but also as an outlet for their own music-making.”
In late 2020, The Wailers released their first single off the album, “One World, One Prayer,” a powerful piece focused on unity, love and inclusion beyond cultural differences. Produced and written by Emilio Estefan, “One World, One Prayer” mixes Jamaican reggae with the sounds of the urban Latin genre. The track features Farruko, Jamaican superstar Shaggy, and continues the legacy of Marley alongside his daughter Cedella Marley, and her son Skip Marley.
If you aren’t unfamiliar with reggae, here’s a short primer: Reggae is a musical genre developed by Jamaicans of African ancestry in the late 1960s. Reggae bands incorporate musical idioms from many different genres, including mento (a Jamaican folk genre), ska, rocksteady, calypso and American soul music and rhythm and blues. The genre is known for its propulsive percussion, hypnotic bass lines, and steady, up-stroke rhythm guitar (called the “skank beat”), which has helped it cut through as a dance music genre.
As a signature form of Jamaican music, reggae is closely tied to the Rastafarian religion and social movement that traces its roots to 1930s Jamaica. To this day, many reggae musicians practice Rastafarianism. Reggae artists often sing of Rastafari spiritual themes or social justice, which aligns the genre with other popular music that arose in the late 1960s, such as American folk rock. Reggae’s socially conscious lyrics have gone on to inspire other musical styles such as hip-hop.
Reggae takes its name from the 1968 single “Do the Reggay” by Toots and the Maytals. That same year, songs like “Nanny Goat” by Larry Marshall, “No More Heartaches” by The Beltones, “Israelites” by Desmond Dekker, and “People Funny Boy” by Lee “Scratch” Perry broke big in Kingston and helped establish reggae as a key form of Jamaican popular music.
Perhaps the most famous reggae band, Bob Marley & The Wailers, was formed in 1963 and was initially known for its ska and dance hall hits, inspired by contemporary bands like The Skatalites. But as reggae took off, singer-songwriter Marley, guitarist Peter Tosh, percussionist Bunny Wailer, and bass guitar player Aston Barrett embraced the genre and produced a string of hits like the albums “Burnin’” (1973) and “Exodus” (1977).
After the death of Bob Marley in 1981, The Wailers continued, led by Aston Barrett and Junior Marvin. In 1989, Barrett formed The Wailers Band, releasing the album “I.D.,” and continued using The Wailers name when collaborating with other artists.
In 2008, Marvin joined another former Wailer, Al Anderson, in The Original Wailers, leaving in 2011.
In 2014, The Wailers Band embarked on worldwide “Legend Tour,” marking the 30th anniversary of the release of the best-selling reggae album of all time, “Legend,” released in 1984.
In 2015, Aston “Family Man” Barrett began the process of reuniting past members of The Wailers, using the name The Wailers Reunited. Shows occurred in South America which included past members such as Barrett, Al Anderson, and Tyrone Downie. The Wailers in this line-up performed for the first time in India.
On Aug. 21, 2020, Barrett’s band released the album “One World,” credited to The Wailers.
