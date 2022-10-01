Edelstein

The Wailers bring legendary reggae history to the Barre Opera House on Oct. 7.

 Courtesy Barre Opera House

When the Celebration Series brings The Wailers to the stage at the Barre Opera House at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, a lot of memories will come floating back. The original band, formed by Bob Marley, introduced a lot of Americans and those of other nationalities to reggae music.

Many of us acquired brightly colored clothing of tie-died materials; some of us braided our hair in “rasta” style’ and we lit up a lot of “spleefs” as we enjoyed the music. But time marches on and the shirts are mostly tattered rags, many of us have little in the way of hair to braid, though those illicit marijuana cigarettes will be legal in Vermont the day of the concert.

artedels@gmail.com

