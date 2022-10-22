When Nickel Creek, the popular bluegrass/Americana trio exploded on the music scene in 2000 with a platinum-selling self-titled album produced by Alison Krauss, earning a number of Grammy and CMA nominations, it also introduced a trio of musical prodigies who were in their teens.
Many of us first heard mandolinist Chris Thile, fiddler Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins on that album.
Thile went on to an ever-widening career as a musician, band leader and fill-in host at “A Prairie Home Companion.” He also won a MacArthur Fellow genius grant for $500,000, which allowed him to buy a $200,000 mandolin.
The Watkins, brother and sister, Sara and Sean, didn’t make quite the splash that Thile did, but they have been very active in the music scene, as well. The duo performs as the Watkins Family Hour and is bringing its own brand of progressive bluegrass/Americana to the Barre Opera House for the Celebration Series at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
“During the pandemic, we crossed the 20-year mark,” Sara Watkins said in an online interview. “And we wanted to celebrate that. I am kind of amazed that we’re still doing it. It doesn’t feel like it’s been 20 years. But when I think about the number, I think, ‘Wow, there were so many transitions that happened in that period where the Family Hour work could have just petered away. And we kept choosing to do it.”
The Watkins Family Hour is based in Los Angeles at the club Largo. The group began in 2002 as a monthly, informal musical variety show with the Watkins siblings and their friends.
Since the beginning of the first Watkins Family Hour show, the duo has released three studio albums, debuting with their self-titled album in 2015, following with “Brother Sister” in 2020 and, most recently, releasing “Vol. II” in August 2022. The duo recorded their latest album earlier this year alongside a roster of longtime and new Family Hour collaborators, including Fiona Apple, Jackson Browne, Madison Cunningham, Lucius, Jon Brion and others.
For the Barre show they are joined by singer-guitarist Willie Watson, formerly of the Old Crow Medicine Show and a member of Dave Rawlings Machine. For nearly two decades, Watson has made modern folk music rooted in older traditions. He’s a folksinger in the classic sense: a singer, storyteller and traveler, with a catalog of songs that bridges the gap between the past and present.
Sometimes music projects take on a life of their own when they are popular. When the Watkinses first began playing Watkins Family Hour shows, the siblings and other musicians had little idea just how far the collaborative variety show would go. Twenty years, two studio albums and hundreds of performances later, the two are taking stock of the ever-evolving community of musicians and music lovers the project helped build.
Sara and Sean Watkins are busy musicians, also working on solo and other group projects when not with Family Hour. You might have heard Sara Watkins in the band I’m With Her. And Sean has recorded solo albums. While Nickel Creek is mostly on hiatus, they do perform with Thile on occasion, and have released one live album as a trio. The next chance to see that band live is Jan. 29, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Three great singers and excellent musicians grace the opera house stage for an evening steeped in tuneful Americana songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.