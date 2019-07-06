History unfolds in a series of events and actions that can appear disconnected at their origins, that over time are linked by an uncanny synchronicity, as though intentionally choreographed by a higher power, and realized through the capricious interplay between Mother Nature and human impulse and desire.
The town of Rochester, proclaimed in 1907 as a “Model Town of the United States,” suffered Vermont’s severe economic decline, exacerbated by the Flood of 1927 and Great Depression. State leaders were compelled to develop alternatives to agriculture, to increase revenue and population, and to restore depleted natural resources, while leveraging existing resources. Could they anticipate that a promotional campaign to attract summer residents would so greatly contribute to a vital cultural arts community, in the most rural state in the U.S.?
When a steady stream of out-of-state artists and intellectuals invested in Vermont real estate in the 1930s and ‘40s, could residents of small towns foresee the cultural impact of a burgeoning economy? Could the kitchen tunk and parlor song audiences of the town of Rochester, geographically isolated in the White River Valley, envision small town support of a chamber music society, presenting world-class musicians, sustaining for a quarter of a century?
In early 20th century, the Vermont legislature identified tourism as a potential state industry. Depression era-abandoned and “sub-marginal” hillside farms were reimagined as summer homes. Vermont author Dorothy Canfield Fisher was commissioned to write tourism brochures promoting second homes in Vermont’s “rural kingdom.” In her article, “Vermont as a Way of Life,” Donna Brown wrote, “More than any of the other chroniclers of the new Vermont vision, Dorothy Canfield Fisher … argued in women’s clubs and at teachers’ conferences, in popular magazines, history books, and promotional brochures, that Vermont could best guard its traditions of rural self-sufficiency and agrarian values by encouraging an influx of sympathetic professionals as summer people and permanent residents.”
The rugged topography of hillside farms was thought to be “ill adapted to the use of tractors and heavy harvesting machinery,” according to the Tenth Report of the Commissioner of Agriculture of the State of Vermont for the period 1918 to 1920.
“These lands when abandoned will come back naturally to tree growth or should be planted,” the report stated and theorized that this was why people had migrated off of the farms. The accessibility of “wages to be earned lower down on gentler slopes or in the valleys was too much for (the sub-marginal farmers),” wrote Fisher. “After a few years they slid downhill where life is easier.”
Reforestation became a buzzword for Vermont’s Department of Agriculture, with the strategy of relocating the last of the hillside farmers. President Roosevelt’s CCC program began in his first month of office, and Vermont was the first state to see its benefits. A week after it began, Vermont was approved for several camps. Young men from the city rolled up their sleeves, picked up shovels and axes, and headed to Vermont.
Reforestation, combined with state sponsored promotional efforts to attract second homeowners to hillside farms, resulted in a migration of city dwellers, flatlanders, artists, naturalists, and intellectuals seeking refuge and restoration within the natural beauty of Vermont’s pastoral landscape. The campaign worked. This movement was especially evident in the lush White River Valley, in the towns of Rochester, Granville, Hancock, Stockbridge and Pittsfield.
At a New York City cocktail party in 1937, Ruth Kendall Landis bought a Vermont farmhouse sight unseen, located on 150 acres in the town of Granville. The seller offered the property for $250 on the condition that she would buy it then and there, which she did. The gentleman had lost his money in the Depression and had not seen the property for 15 years; he did not know if the house and barn were still standing. Landis drove up the following weekend with her 13-year-old son Kendall. The house, which dates back to 1840 (or so), was barely standing. The barn had collapsed. Thus began the Landis family occupancy of their summer home, affectionately called
“Pig in a Poke.”
Musicians Edgar and Marguerite Schenkman purchased Cold Spring Farm in 1959 from their Julliard School of Music colleagues Sergius and Genevieve Kagen. The Kagens purchased it in 1944 as a summer home and refuge from New York City — seven years after Dorothy Canfield Fisher’s brochure Vermont Summer Homes was published.
The farm had been in foreclosure since 1928. Both couples were attracted to its quiet and isolated location off the electrical grid on West Hill in Rochester. Indoor water was pumped by a hydraulic ram from a deep well up to third floor storage tanks, and propane gas was the source of lamplight, hot water, refrigeration, and cooking.
The Schenkmans renamed the property Grand Pause, a musical term meaning a long rest, which the farm afforded the couple and their five children — a respite from their busy Virginia schedule, where Edgar was the conductor of the Richmond and Norfolk symphonies, and Marguerite was the first violinist.
After Edgar died in the early 1990s, Marguerite met fellow musicians Cynthia Huard and her husband Larry Hamberlin, who moved to Rochester from Massachusetts with their two children. “I made music with Edgar for almost 60 years,” Marguerite stated on the occasion of her 90th birthday. “When he died, I felt I wouldn’t play again; but then I was invited by Dorothy Robson (founder of the White River Valley Players) to play in the orchestra for ‘My Fair Lady,’ and I really enjoyed that. During the time we were rehearsing the show, I met Cynthia Huard, and our musical relationship clicked. In music, age makes no difference.”
As founding co-artistic directors of the Rochester Chamber Music Society (RCMS), Cynthia and Marguerite developed an alchemical relationship that was to enrich the local music audience. Now in its 25th season, RCMS has produced a summer concert series of high caliber musicians that attracts audiences from far beyond this valley, and sponsors numerous educational programs.
The Schenkmans’ collegial relationships built over a lifetime in music were a great boon to the concert series. Yet another boon came from the longtime founding board member and poet Joan Hutton Landis, wife of Kendall. Joan’s connections with Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, as the chairwoman of the English department, brought a long list of talented musicians to play in the RCMS series. The renowned Soovin Kim and many others were Joan’s former students.
Kim, founder of the Johannes String Quartet, is a favorite of the summer series. For a week every summer, Kendall and Joan would give the Johannes Quartet guest quarters at their summer property as a refuge, in which to practice for their summer performances that included the RCMS series. Soovin and his wife, Gloria Chien, performed this summer for RCMS June 8.
Yet another benefit of Landis’ legacy is the Joan Hutton Landis Summer Reading Series, produced by the Big Town Gallery in Rochester, owned by Anni MacKay. This widely attended series presents author readings by acclaimed writers and poets.
Marguerite Schenkman died at the age of 93 in 2003. Cynthia Huard carried on as artistic director, with the support of a dedicated volunteer board, developing and bringing innovation the organization. A pianist and affiliate artist of Middlebury College for 21 years, Huard is a dynamic solo and ensemble performer, member of the Heliand Consort, gifted teacher, and natural networker.
Longtime board president Lesley Straus, a pianist with deep family roots in the community, is the organization’s vital organizational glue. Growing up out of state, Lesley enjoyed summers in Rochester, the native home of her parents. She is now a full-time resident with her husband Larry. Their hillside home is the site of private concerts, post-concert dinners, and RCMS galas. Another favorite RCMS venue for gala events is the summer hillside home of David and Joanna Gillespie, who was a longtime RCMS board member.
Each year in early July, RCMS sponsors the Green Mountain Suzuki Institute. Now in its 16th year, GMSI is a one-week long music camp for students ages 4 to 16, developed by former RCMS board member Jody Woos, currently the executive director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival with founding artistic director Soovin Kim. GMSI brings a talented professional faculty from across the country; participating students come from all over, including international participants.
Lucy Marsh, a summer resident from Colorado and longtime RCMS board member, developed the annual Bach Bash, now in its 21st year. This event brings together professional and amateur string and wind players for a daylong event, culminating in an evening public concert at the Hancock Town Hall.
Central to the RCMS mission is the policy of charging no admission fee to the summer concert series, thus guaranteeing that cost not stand in the way of anyone’s enjoyment of great music.In large part, this is possible through the generosity of our donors, the Federated Church of Rochester, which provides the venue, and the enduring support and engagement of the summer community.
Joe Schenkman is a musician, artist, Vermont historian, publisher, and the youngest son of Marguerite and Edgar Schenkman. Kathryn is a writer, artist, publisher, and advocate. They moved to Rochester in 1990 with their two daughters, and are founding board member of RCMS.
