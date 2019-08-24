Abandon all aesthetic hope all ye who enter here. There is no place for beauty in the 2019 Whitney Biennial, as most of the artworks in the exhibition are steeped in sociopolitical concerns.
Janet Panetta and Rujeko Hockley, co-curators of the exhibition, are on the Whitney’s curatorial staff. Due to their function, they are the arbiters of the contemporary art produced in the past two years in this country. They made hundreds of studio visits over the past year and a half, spending 14 weeks on the road, selecting 75 artists who had over 300 works of art chosen to be in the show.
Undoubtedly, it has always been difficult to navigate the turbulent waters of contemporary art from a critical perspective. Both art criticism and then art history are primarily tied to one major factor: time.
The tree and the forest metaphor applies to contemporary art — one can see a tree in front of him or her, but not the forest. In art terms, artworks produced today are too close timewise to be seen critically — and it is anyone’s guess whether they will become part of the art history canon or not.
This also applies to those works that are considered masterpieces today, but were disdained when produced. Case in point, two Dutch painters: Vermeer (17th century) and Van Gogh (19th century), who were not appreciated in their own time due to aesthetic differences between their work and potential buyers. Nowadays, since The Whitney Biennial’s inception in 1932, only Jackson Pollock, Georgia O’Keefe and Jeff Koons have been critically and commercially successful and fetched millions of dollars for their works.
It has already been established that the majority of the works presented at this Biennial are immersed in sociopolitical anxieties — a characteristic of today’s art. However, there is a disconnection between this goal and the “militant” artworks at the 2019 Whitney Biennial. Why? Because the vast majority of the artists missed their mark, featuring instead titles and subjects that have absolutely nothing to do with these apprehensions. Note a sample of what is being exhibited: “cockroach milk,” fried eggs, a meeting of asses, visually redacted pages of “The Daily News,” a New York newspaper, and others.
“Roaches Are Not the Easiest Creatures to Milk” (2019) is by Autumn Knight (b. 1980, Houston) now living in New York. A silhouette of a young African-American man’s face whose lips are white indicating that he has just drunk milk. The caption near his face reads: “Cockroach Milk.” So?
“No Need Here” (2019) by Calvin Marcus (b. 1988, San Francisco, is a red humanoid being with an impossible long neck and a small, distorted face, eerily reminiscent of Francis Bacon’s (1909-1992) work. Weren’t Marcus — or the co-curators for that matter — aware of the Irish modern master’s work in this day and age when the Internet has connected the entire free world? Difficult to believe!
Also by the same artist, “The Conspiracy of Asses” (2019) depicts six asses in the night, in a circle facing each other, illuminated by a dim green night, seen from above conspiring, says Marcus. One could say that he was trying to be cute here, nothing else.
“National Times” (2018) by Kota Ezawa (b. 1969, Germany) is one of the few works that lies within the comfort zone of the majority of art lovers today. Even though the artist has just appropriated a widely disseminated photo of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem last year, in protest of how African-Americans are wronged in this country, Ezawa did not create the protest scene. He only translated the picture into an admittedly fluid and engaging watercolor true to the original photograph.
All and all, no meaning is discernable in any of these works of art, sociopolitical and otherwise. The same applies to virtually all other works in the exhibition.
Finally, the curators have the floor one more time. They summarized their thoughts about this Biennial, hoping that, “Although much of the works presented are immersed in sociopolitical anxieties, the cumulative effort is open ended and hopeful.” What exactly are they hoping for? Would it be the impact of the artworks on improvement of the social and political situation in our country — or do they yearn for a return to beauty-centered art? Meanwhile, the Whitney Biennial continues to be — as it is known in art circles — “the exhibition that everyone loves to hate.”
