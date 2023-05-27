In rehearsal, hands tell a lot about the character. You can almost see paws on the dancer portraying the Cowardly Lion, and the threatening sharp nails of the Wicked Witch like a claw. Moving Light Dance Company is bringing “The Wizard of Oz” to life on stage in some creative, fun and truly original ways.
A mix of influence from both the 1939 movie and L. Frank Baum’s book, the ballet opens on the farm in Kansas where Dorothy lives with her Aunt Em, Uncle Henry and lovable dog Toto, dreaming of life beyond the rainbow. When a cyclone kicks up, it takes her there, to the Land of Oz. But Dorothy finds herself wanting to return to the safety of Kansas, and only the Wizard can help her.
The original choreography is complemented by vivid costumes — like the witch’s gray and purple dress that flows ominously — and the set, which is simple but striking and moves from black and white to color like the 1939 film, a cast of 60 dancers of all ages, a unique score and a new take on the Wizard himself.
Moving Light Dance Company will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Barre Opera House.
“The choreography is inspired by the Martha Graham vocabulary,” said Moving Light Director Christine Harris by phone recently. “I have a strong background in Graham technique, and it really came out easily when thinking of the scene of the farm, the not very plentiful farm.”
And it comes with a unique score.
“I didn’t use the movie soundtrack music,” Harris said. Instead, she pieced together music from ballets from the timeline of the book. “Early 1900s, some Impressionist music,” Harris explained, like composers Maurice Ravel, Modest Mussorgsky, Robert Schumann, Claude Debussy and Zoltan Kodaly.
“I spent many, many hours listening to music to piece together a score,” Harris said, “and also made (what) in ballet or opera they call the libretto, which is piecing together how the story’s being told through the music. So that was fun.”
Portraying Oz onstage was another challenge. The book’s revelation of Oz is quite opposite from the film, but Moving Light came up with a combination of both.
Ethan O’Hara, 39, from Plainfield, has been with the company for two seasons. “I interned and volunteered at Bread and Puppet and while I was there I fell in love with building and performing with large scale puppets — (taking) pieces of fabric and papier-mâché and make them feel alive onstage. They’re really simple and humble materials but when people perform with them they can portray life and energy and characters that are bigger than humans, and that’s just magic to me.”
The puppet he created for Oz will stand about 12-feet tall, evoking the grandiosity of the movie Wizard, but its materials were directly from the book.
“I tried to forget the movie, and I read the original book with original illustrations, and I was delighted to find that the Wizard when he’s unveiled is no more than papier-mâché,” O’Hara said. “I felt as though I was given the blessing to use Bread and Puppet-style giant puppets for the portrayal of Oz.”
Dancer Aileen MacHarg, 18, from Marshfield, has been dancing with Moving Light since she was 5 years old, and as a senior member now, she has the challenge of portraying the Wicked Witch of the West, part of the cyclone, and a tree in the forest where they find the Tin Man.
“The way I like to think about it is, it’s kind of like a child’s nightmare,” she said. “You’re walking through the woods and little kids in the dark think things move around them, so we personified that with the trees.
“I think all the dancers really enjoy the roles that they have,” she added, “because you don’t get to do that in technique class. So (this) show really gives you a chance to express a character you wouldn’t normally get to.”
MacHarg is rehearsing daily leading up to the show, which is full of a cast of what Harris called “accomplished dancers.”
“Moving Light and Bread and Puppet (are both) large Vermont institutions, and Vermont-style puppets and dancers make a very good combination on stage,” O’Hara said. “And I love how the art is accessible to the youngest children and the oldest adults.”
