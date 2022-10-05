Northern Stage

César Carlos Carreño is Melchior and Lily Talevski is Wendla, the young lovers, in the Northern Stage production of the rock musical “Spring Awakening,” running Sept. 27-Oct. 23 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction.

 Photo by Mark Washburn

‘Spring Awakening” is a high-powered effervescent coming-of-age rock musical about teen angst and sexuality — and it was written in 1891.

Northern Stage opened its spectacular and deeply affecting production of the 2006 Broadway hit Friday at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Performances run through Oct. 23.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.