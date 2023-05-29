Lost Nation Review
Sorsha Anderson as Kate, foreground, hearing scary and damning voices, as she builds up the courage to call her father who doesn’t even know she exists, in Lost Nation Theater’s world-premiere production of “My Mother’s Three Mothers.” They are, from left, Eric Warwick, Susan Palmer, Alexa Kartschoke and Kim Bent.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

“My Mother’s Three Mothers,” which opened in its world-premiere production Friday by Lost Nation Theater at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, is a beautiful tale of the pain and joys of adoption. Its inspiration from the family history of playwright Erin Galligan Baldwin gives it the power of authenticity.

Frankie is at college when her mother, Kate, calls to teller her that she has found out who her birth mother was. Going back in time, we find that woman, Rita, a teen girl, essentially being forced to give Kate up for adoption. Over the 90 minutes of this drama, at times heart-wrenching and at times humorous, the web of lies and love that emanated from this one event reaches out to touch many.

