Vermont Stage Review

Dara Pohl Feldman is The Nina, the nerd who wants in, in Vermont Stage’s production of Chelsea Mercantel’s air guitar comedy “Airness,” running through March 26 at Burlington’s Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center.

 Lindsay Raymondjack Photography

Vermont Stage’s “Airness” is a rocking good time shared by anyone smart or lucky enough to see it. Sure, six misfits competing to be the ultimate air guitar player — yes, there are actually organized air guitar competitions — with a young nerd trying to break in and finding love is pure corn — but it’s irresistible corn.

Burlington’s resident professional theater company is presenting its delightful production of the Chelsea Mercantel comedy through March 26 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. Not only is the action effervescent and hilarious — and touching when need be — it is spectacular visually with brilliant staging.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.