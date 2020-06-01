MIDDLEBURY — “Saint Bernard, an Opioid Play” is up close and personal and terribly authentic, but not devoid of humor. Middlebury Acting Company, formerly Middlebury Actors Workshop, streamed live the world premiere staged reading in two acts Thursday and Friday, one each night, over the Internet platform Zoom. While this is definitely a work in progress, Peter Espenshade’s first effort goes to the heart of Vermont’s opioid crisis in a way that is at once, credible, touching and entertaining.
“Saint Bernard” also marked one of the first efforts in Vermont of live-streaming a play, albeit a staged reading. (The actors had scripts though this was hardly noticeable, and there was no attempt at staging. This too was a work-in-progress, yet the storytelling was delivered compellingly.)
Another professional company, Northern Stage will webcast Elisabeth Gordon’s “Small Town Trilogy” (three 10-minute plays) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, also free; for information, go online to northernstage.org
In “Saint Bernard,” Amanda is a young woman with an opioid addiction who is struggling to stay clean while fighting to get her child back from state authorities. But her biggest challenge isn’t her desire for drugs, but her persistent boyfriend. Kenny is most attractive but making only perfunctory attempts at sobriety — and he’s the father of her child.
Kenney and his buddies, the sensitive BQ and the stoner Taft, steal a diamond ring that they turn into a big drug purchase, hoping to make a killing selling the heroin. But this trio — led by the ever-optimistic Kenney — can’t leave the stash alone and with their drug-addled brains paint themselves into a corner. Their stupidity, while authentic, is quite funny
Unfortunately, Kenney has also painted the unfortunate Amanda into a corner, imperiling the return of their daughter.
Her only hope is the sympathetic nurse at the drug clinic. But even she can’t create miracles – or can she?
On a very serious note, this play authentically portrays three different “styles” of addiction. Amanda is a victim of addiction and fighting hard to escape. Kenney is extremely self-centered and only wants to get clean if it doesn’t hurt too much. BQ has to hit bottom before he discovers himself and what he wants, and Taft cruses along in a pleasant stupor and stays out of trouble by never pushing the limits.
Middlebury Acting Company’s professional reading, directed by Rebecca Strum, benefited from an excellent cast. Alex Hudson was an attractive Amanda we can’t help caring about. And Ruth Wallman was authentic as the sympathetic nurse (no name is given) that Amanda needs, but no pushover.
But the guys have all the fun. Sam Finn Cutler, in a stellar performance, delivered a Kenney you can’t help but love, knowing all the time that he’s no good. Tyler Rackliffe gave personal warmth to Braque (BQ) as he comes out of his drugged stupor. And Jordan Gullikson created a wonderful and funny stoner character in the hapless Taft.
With technical direction by Tim O’Leary, the Zoom production was clumsy but effective. It will be interesting to see how Zoom theater develops as an art form.
Like nearly all new plays, “Saint Benard” is a bit long for the subject material. Conversations keep going, and there are too many explanations. That said, with a little work, Espenshade’s “Saint Bernard, An Opioid Play” could prove very rewarding on stage.
In order to find out where the title “Saint Bernard” comes in, you’ll have to see the show.
jim.lowe
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.