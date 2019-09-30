In 1906, “God of Vengeance,” Sholem Asch’s bittersweet Yiddish play about the tender but forbidden love between a female prostitute and the daughter of the brothel, made its way through Eastern Europe to Berlin, where it was a huge success. It crossed the Atlantic to acclaim in New York’s off-off-Broadway, but when it hit Broadway in 1923, in a “moderated” English version, the entire cast was charged and convicted of obscenity.
Weston Playhouse is telling this deeply moving story in a very personal way that gives real immediacy to Paula Vogel’s acclaimed play 2015 play “Indecent.” Saturday’s opening night performance bought the poignant tale of the theater troupe that created “God of Vengeance” alive in the intimacy of Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm. (The play will also be performed for local high school audiences.)
“Indecent” opens in Poland with the first reading of the unknown Asch’s new play, and it’s already facing difficulty among the readers. Still, most of the actors are on board, and the non-actor Lemml is so attracted that he gives up his sewing business to become stage manager. Joined by three musicians, on accordion, violin and clarinet, they tell the tale through a series of vignettes. Beyond Broadway, Lemmll takes “God of Vengeance” back to Poland for the beginnings of the Holocaust. This play, in Weston’s hands, though, is as entertaining as it is unsettling.
Directed by Jordan Fein, the production is an intimate fast-paced ensemble piece that benefited from a first-rate cast. Most actors change characters many times, but the way it’s performed gives it clarity from beginning to end. (Fein switched some of the roles from the original script, which adding to the clarity.) And the musicians blended right into the cast playing klezmer-style music that makes for an authentic feeling atmosphere.
Forrest Malloy, the only actor play a single role, was a serious but warm Lemml, first fascinated by the excitement of theater and finally, more loyal to the art than the artist. Brian Bock realizes Sholem Asch’s change from enthusiastic young playwright to a bitter writer filled with revulsion to the reality of the Holocaust.
Molly Carden successfully reflected the simple innocence of Rifkele, enjoying her first love. (As the Smith College grad Virginia McFadden though, Carden felt just a tad bit childish.) As the older woman Manke, Whitney Maris Brown exuded warmth, but with just amount of maturity to understand the danger for her lover.
Marcus Neville was a potent and angry Mr. Peretz, Rifkele’s father, in the climactic scene of “God of Vengeance,” seen repeatedly, but he also gave stature to the legendary actor Rudolph Schildkraut, who made the play’s Berlin success happen. Gordana Rashovich was sympathetic as Rifkle’s mother, as well as several other women.
Christopher McFarland enjoyed some of the most fun roles, including the arresting officer Bailie, and most deliciously Rabbi Joseph Silverman who “outed” the Broadway production. The original klezmer-style music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva was performed by accordionist Ira Khonen Temple, violinist Zoë Aqua and clarinetist Jason Gresl, who proved more than able actor-musicians, playing on other instruments as well.
Designer Kimie Nishikawa created an effective asked-for attic-like setting, lit effectively by Oona Curley, while Ásta Bennie Hostetter’s casual costuming felt a natural for for off-duty actors.
The Weston Playhouse production of “Indecent” was powerful storytelling at its best, of a tale that is just too contemporary.
