Weston Theater Company delivered the spectacle in spectacular — both musical and visual — in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” which opened Friday at Weston Playhouse and runs through July 16.
Opening night also honored actor-singer-dancer David Bonanno, who is playing Holly’s manager HiPockets, on his 50th Weston production.
On Friday, this wildly effervescent jukebox musical had Weston Playhouse packed with Baby Boomers (seniors), clapping, stomping and even a few dancing, as they relived their youth and remembered one of rock ’n’ roll’s real pioneers. Written by Allen Janes, the two-hour-plus show not only delivers some of Holly’s greatest hits — like “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be the Day” and “Everyday” — it actually gives a surprisingly good picture of who Holly was and the music world he struggled in and conquered — in just a few short years.
Billy Finn doesn’t imitate Holly as much as he channels his spirit — and delivers a real snapshot of the rocker’s humanity. Finn is a tremendous musician — a fine singer, electric guitarist, and even a drummer — as well as a dancer. Much the same can be said of his bandmates in The Crickets: Matt Cusack (also the show’s music director), Ben Johnson and Jason Cohen.
Bonanno is the exasperated manager HiPockets. Maggie Hollinbeck plays Vi Petty, HiPockets’ girlfriend who cajoles — or tries to — everyone into being reasonable (and sings and dances with the rest). In fact, all the production’s 10 performers — save Finn — play multiple roles throughout.
Responsible for the amazing spectacle is a crackerjack creative team. Truly creative direction is by Meredith McDonough, irresistible effervescent choreography by Weston regular Felicity Stiverson and expert music direction by Cusack. The amazing and morphing set is by Lex Liang, with transformational lighting by Marika Kent, expert sound design by Joanna Lynn Staub, with delightfully illustrative costuming by Kathleen Geldard.
Perhaps the most spectacular scene in the show was The Crickets’ appearance at Harlem’s Apollo Theater where they weren’t quite what the audience expected. Opening the show is a spectacular act featuring the singing and dancing of Isiah Reynolds as and singing, dancing and saxophone by Lena Richard. The largely true story allows for some great drama as well as music.
Not every character represents spectacle or even rock ’n’ roll. Ariana Papaleo gives a sensitive and endearing performance a Maria Elena, the woman Holly proposed to five hours after meeting her and subsequently married. (She also sang and danced with the rest.)
Buddy Holly didn’t get all the attention. Adrian Lopez plays Ritchie Valens who performs his trademark “La Bamba” at Holly’s final concert, winning a deserved ovation. Holly and Valens died together in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959 — Holly was 22 years old, Valens was 17.
Weston’s “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” however is as uplifting as a jukebox musical can be, in the kind of spectacular production that Weston does better than any theater in Vermont.