“Constellations,” Nick Payne’s 2015 Broadway hit, can be boiled down to a simple love story — but that would be missing the wonderfully awkward, sensitive and sexy journey.
Marianne and Roland meet by chance at a friend’s cookout in England. Roland is a beekeeper, and Marianne studies quantum cosmology. Their match seems unlikely — especially to them.
Middlebury Acting Company opened an intriguing production of “Constellations,” Thursday under a tent at the Swift House Inn, which was both entertaining and deeply moving. Irresistible performances by Grace Experience and Stephen Shore were directed by MAC Artistic Director Melissa Lourie. It only runs through Sunday.
Marianne and Roland each sees themself as a misfit, but their first meeting seems ordinary enough, including the immediate sexual attraction. It takes a few moments to realize that we are seeing not what is actually happening, but what is going on in their minds — from each other’s points of view.
Over 90 minutes, rapid-fire vignettes offer a he-she version of their romance and all its debacles, some of them very funny. And they each keep remembering them differently, from first love, to betrayal, to finding each other again. Tragedy builds to a nearly unhappy ending — but this is no simple love story.
New York actors Experience, a native of Lincoln, and Shore, Experience’s real-life boyfriend, with a decidedly British accent, are both so convincing that we find ourselves believing their point of view over the other’s, then, of course, switching. When we have pretty much given up, they throw us a bone, and we’re off again.
Experience’s Marianne is brilliant, savvy and pretends to be sure of herself. Shore’s Roland is passionate about his bees and sensitive, but determined to present his macho façade. What makes their performances and the play work is that the fragility they are hiding permeates every word.
Middlebury Acting Company, Town Hall Theater’s resident professional company, has moved its productions outdoors (under a tent), as all professional Vermont theaters have, honoring Actors’ Equity Association regulations. The simple but elegant staging involved a platform and two black boxes, all black, and a “stellar” background. It worked.
Middlebury Acting Company’s “Constellations” proved a delightfully sophisticated tragi-comedy — or, as has been said, a sophisticated date play.
