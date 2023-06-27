Dorset Review

Annie (Kelly McAndrew) angelically ministers to the unsuspecting author Paul (Dan Butler) to the Dorset Theatre Festival production of the thriller “Misery,” running through July 8 at the Dorset Playhouse.

 Photo by T. Charles Erickson

Dorset Theatre Festival opened its 46th season Saturday with a thriller — and it gets really scary.

“Misery,” William Goldman’s Broadway adaptation of the Stephen King novel, is concerned with a famous writer who finds himself stranded alone with a woman with psychopathic tendencies. And Dorset’s stylish production lulls us into domestic comfort before reality sets in.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

