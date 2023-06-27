Dorset Theatre Festival opened its 46th season Saturday with a thriller — and it gets really scary.
“Misery,” William Goldman’s Broadway adaptation of the Stephen King novel, is concerned with a famous writer who finds himself stranded alone with a woman with psychopathic tendencies. And Dorset’s stylish production lulls us into domestic comfort before reality sets in.
King’s 1987 novel became the 1990 feature film starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, scripted by William Goldman. Goldman also wrote the 2015 Broadway hit starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf.
Paul Sheldon, author of the highly successful “Misery” series, wakes up to find himself not only in a strange bed but bandaged and in pain. Annie Wilkes, a self-described nurse enters, and tells him that she rescued from his car that he crashed in a snowstorm. And she tells him excitedly she is his “number-one fan.”
Paul wonders why he is not in a hospital. Annie tells him that all the roads are closed and the phones are out. She seems an affable host and wishes to extend him every courtesy. But somehow that situation doesn’t get any better — and Paul begins to realize that Annie has no intention of letting him go.
Annie is completely obsessed with Paul’s character Misery. Paul has killed off Misery in his latest novel — and Annie isn’t about to let him get away with it. And she’s willing to do just about anything to get what she wants.
The Dorset production, directed by Jackson Gay, ever-so-gradually builds the tension. After lulling us into complacency, the cracks begin to show. Thanks to a pair of excellent actors, we are riveted as Paul and Annie play nice as they are internally jousting — until they’re not.
Most importantly, both actors are effectively able to keep everything on edge. Dan Butler is perfectly comfortable as the unsuspecting Paul, and alternates between scared and crafty as reality sets in. He also gives real dimension to Paul’s understanding of Annie.
Kelly McAndrew also gave dimension to Annie as she goes from hospitable “number-one fan,” thrilled to just be in the same room with her hero to enflamed and hellbent on getting her way, to dangerously crafty. Greg Stuhr has the thankless role of the sheriff who doesn’t quite know what he’s in for.
“Misery” is a difficult play to stage because the action regularly moves between the bedroom, the hallway, the kitchen and the stoop. Gay and scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon took the novel approach of placing these rooms on a carousel. Stagehands emerge at the appropriate moment and turn it to the correct room, even once during the action. Some might find this clumsy, but I found it effective and it didn’t seem to break the tension.
Making all this work is the amazing lighting of Joey Moro, and eerie sound design by Daniel Baker of Broken Chord creates an Alfred Hitchcock effect. Appropriate costumes by Fabian Fidel Aguilar round out the spectacular picture.
Dorset Theatre Festival is beginning its season with a bona fide thriller. Enjoy sitting on the edge of your seat!