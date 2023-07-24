When a man and a woman — former lovers — meet after 30 years, they are both expecting a walk down memory Lane. Yet, Lia Romeo’s new dramatic comedy “Still,” their chemistry reignites old passions — some nearly destroying their relationship. “Still,” this is love.
Dorset Theatre Festival opened the world premiere production of Romeo’s “Still,” Saturday at the Dorset Playhouse, one that faces new truths of our modern polarized world. Performances run through Aug. 5.
Mark, a businessman, has invited Helen, a writer, to meet him at a hotel bar. Ostensibly in town for work meetings, he wants to talk old times. Their meeting begins with the usual updates, superficial mostly, but the chemistry from their former relationship emerges to force them into some unhappy truths.
When their chemistry begins to return, so does their physical and emotional passion. But, before the celebrating can begin, they discover that they have grown in very different directions. Sparks fly, and they’re barely speaking. Can love survive?
In Romeo’s dramatic comedy, they find themselves in a situation that truly speaks of today. Perhaps their choice is a solution.
Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, a Dorset regular, this potent yet touching romantic comedy benefits from the easy chemistry of two actors particularly comfortable working together. Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly, both Dorset veterans, starred in the CBS drama “Madam Secretary.”
Atkinson’s Helen is both erudite and very human. She’s more or less what we expect of an East Coast establishment liberal. She’s charming, she’s warm, and she has very strong opinions. She’s been unlucky in love, but she’s grown comfortable being single. And she has some very serious news.
Daly’s Mark is buttoned-down establishment but he’s sensitive and caring. He left his wife after 29 years — and a heart attack. Indicating that this meeting is not quite so casual, he tells Helen that he is rethinking his life — and he’s considering running for Congress.
The crux of the matter is Helen has something on Mark — making his intentions suspect.
Atkinson and Daly are so comfortable with each other that they lull you into complacency. And then the bombshells hit. Still, it is the actors’ authentic interaction that makes the story irresistible and the conclusion believable and satisfying. This is fine acting.
Dorset’s physical production is quite amazing. (There will be no spoiler here.) The effective staging is designed by Alexander Woodward, appropriately lit by Reza Bejhat. Barbara Bell’s natural and authentic costuming, and Hidenori Nakajo’s sound design round out the inviting picture.
Dorset’s production of Romero’s “Still” packs a powerful punch “Still” is powerful — but it has a lot of fun along the way.