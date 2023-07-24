Dorset Review

Tim Daly and Jayne Atkinson are former lovers Mark and Helen happily reminiscing — before reality sets in, in Dorset Theatre Festival’s world premiere production of “Still” by Lia Romeo.

 Photo by Joey Moro

When a man and a woman — former lovers — meet after 30 years, they are both expecting a walk down memory Lane. Yet, Lia Romeo’s new dramatic comedy “Still,” their chemistry reignites old passions — some nearly destroying their relationship. “Still,” this is love.

Dorset Theatre Festival opened the world premiere production of Romeo’s “Still,” Saturday at the Dorset Playhouse, one that faces new truths of our modern polarized world. Performances run through Aug. 5.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

