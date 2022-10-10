Sometimes woke isn’t as woke as it thinks it is. In Joshua Harmon’s biting satire, “Admissions,” being presented by Middlebury Acting Company in a hilariously scathing production through Oct. 18 at Town Hall Theater, we find out just how far some liberals are willing to go.
Sherri Rosen-Mason is the admissions officer at Hillcrest, a second-tier prep school in New Hampshire, and it is her goal, even passion to make the school racially diverse, and she is succeeding. But when her son Charlie is rejected for admission to Yale, while his best friend Perry — who is Black — is admitted, everything changes.
A totally shaken Sherri even dares imply to Perry’s white mother Roberta — her best friend — that the only reason he had beat out Charlie was that he was Black. Jumping on the bandwagon, Charlie lets go with a 17-minute screed on how the world has been unjust to him — an upper middle class white boy with all the advantages. It’s terrible — and it’s terribly funny.
Charlie’s father, Bill, responds with a tirade of his own culminating with calling his son “a spoiled brat.” Everyone regroups and it’s not long before Charlie comes up with his own unique response to the situation — throwing family and friends for a loop.
What makes the play so fascinating and powerful is that Harmon draws the situation so realistically and the characters so accurate psychologically. What makes the 90-minute show so funny is we can easily see in it ourselves and our friends.
What makes the Middlebury Acting Company production, directed by Rebecca Strum, so potent and so entertaining is it delivers these qualities without comic affectation, as well excellent portrayals. In fact, Friday’s opening night performance was riveting beginning to end — and full of very human humor.
Jenna Necrason is intense and passionate as Sherri, always sure of herself, never seeing her part in the problem. Orlando Grant is Charlie, just as intense and passionate and blind as his mother, even when he does an about face. John Nagle is Bill, Sherri’s husband and Charlie’s father, who takes a different stand when his ego becomes involved. The ensemble work was complex and layered, giving the characters a nuance and depth that made them all too relatable.
Mary Adams-Smith is sympathetic as Roberta, Perry’s mother, who tries to be supportive to Sherri. Amy Brennan is wonderfully blunt as Sherri’s frustrated assistant, contrasting normalcy with what’s going on — adding to the humor and almost stealing the show.
The attractive physical production, created by Gwen Zwickel, out of necessity is a bit complex, with different parts on the floor and the stage, but it works with the help of effective lighting by Jamien Lundy Forrest. Notable was the original incidental music by the excellent composer Peter Hamlin, some performed by the Middlebury College Choir, that was unusually successful in creating atmosphere and underscoring the drama.
The success of Middlebury Acting Company’s “Admissions” comes from delivering the script directly with excellent personal performances. Friday’s performance was not only unsettling and funny, it was finally deeply touching.
