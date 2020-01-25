MIDDLEBURY – “The Light in the Piazza” is charming musical theater but it digs much deeper psychologically and musically than most in the genre. Craig Lucas’ book and Vermont resident Adam Guettel’s music and lyrics result in compelling storytelling of real depth.
Middlebury College Department of Music and Town Hall Theater, in their 15th annual collaboration, opened their irresistibly heartfelt production of the 2005 Broadway musical, continuing through Monday at the theater. The actor-singers were largely Middlebury College students backed by an orchestra of students and professionals. (Apparently, Guettel, who coached some of the singers, will attend the Monday performance.)
Set in the 1950s, the story finds Clara and her mother Margaret visiting Florence, Italy from their home in North Carolina. By chance Clara meets the young native Fabrizio and the two are smitten. Inexplicably, Margaret immediately separates the two. When the two keep finding ways to meet – and even involve Fabrizio’s family – Margaret takes Clara to Rome.
No surprise, Clara is inconsolable, and Margaret gives in to the marriage. Then it’s Fabrizio’s father’s turn to unexpectedly forbid the marriage. Finally, Clara herself calls it off when she finds what her mother was hiding from her all along. Being musical theater rather than opera, they figure it all out … sort of. The story isn’t the usual boy gets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl of most musical theater. Rather, the issues are deeply human and nothing is certain.
Guettel, Richard Rodgers’ grandson who also composed “Floyd Collins,” bucked the usual saccharine pop of today’s musicals to create a much more substantial score. The orchestration was influenced by neo-Romantic classical music and contemporary opera, and the vocal lines employ intervals more difficult than Sondheim’s. The result, though, is a refreshingly alive score with moments of genius.
At Friday’s performance, the singers were largely successful and the lead performances quite beautiful. Charlotte Katz (’22) and Michael Koutelos, a local professional painter, were quintessential as Clara and Fabrizio. Katz’ light soprano and Koutelos’ gorgeous baritone coupled with their exuberant youth made them irresistible.
Still, it was Madison Middleton (’22) as Clara’s mother who propelled the show. Her portrayal had a nuance and depth that made Margaret convincing as seemingly hard yet a loving mother. Middleton proved herself a fine actor.
The supporting cast was largely successful as well. Mason Jarboe was Fabrizio’s overbearing father; Antonio Antonelli (’23) was Fabrizio’s adulterous brother Giussepe; Sofie Leathers (’22) was Giussepe’s unhappy wife Franca; and Gwen Delgadillo was Fabrizio’s savvy mother. Mark Gross (’21) played both a priest and Clara’s father Roy.
Douglas Anderson, Town Hall Theater’s longtime artistic director, created the effective and imaginative staging and set design, with lighting by Joe Plotts and period costumes by Emma Cowper. Carol Christiansen, on the college music faculty, was music director, and Mary Jane Austin conducted the fine 15-piece orchestra.
It took a little time to warm up, but Friday’s opening night performance of “The Light in the Piazza” was soon cooking – and finally irresistible.
