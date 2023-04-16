LN Review
Mister (Orlando), center, tempts the suspicious Moses (Brandon Burditt) and Kitch (Diji Kusamehe Mavuno, aka DIJI) with “chicken a la king” in Lost Nation Theater’s “Pass Over” running through April 30 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

“Pass Over,” Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s searing Broadway play, opened Friday at Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater with an excellent production that delivered all its tragedy, comedy, hope and even joy. Seemingly a fable about racism, it’s more than that, much more.

Set on a desolated urban ghetto street corner, “Pass Over” takes its cue from “Waiting for Godot,” the Samuel Beckett play about tramps biding their time in eternity, and the Book of Exodus, about an enslaved people seeking the Promised Land. Moses and Kitch are two Black street folks whose biggest dream is to “pass over” — but seem sentenced to the treading water into eternal hopelessness.

