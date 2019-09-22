Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.