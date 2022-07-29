Dorset Review

Ken Robinson and Christina Acosta Robinson star in “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway,” being presented by the Dorset Theatre Festival through Aug. 7 at the Dorset Playhouse.

 Photo by Joey Moro

Dorset Theatre Festival’s “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway” made no attempt to imitate the great R&B stars. Rather it was meant to rekindle the spirit and songs of a beloved duo.

Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson did that with joy Thursday at the Dorset Playhouse. They coupled that with a celebration of their own marriage which marks its 12th year this weekend.

(1) comment

Norcoh
Norcoh

You nailed it Jim. I'm going to try to see it again. I saw her perform when she was a student at Howard University in DC, my hometown. I am informed by my google search that she was 5 when she entered Howard.

