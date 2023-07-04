“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is almost certainly the most fun of William Shakespeare’s comedies, and the Unadilla Theatre production, which opened last weekend at the Marshfield Festival Theater last weekend, just couldn’t get enough of the fun. And neither did the near-capacity audience.
That Unadilla Theatre is unique among Vermont community theaters is revealed by the fact that it is mounting major two productions simultaneously: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Pirates of Penzance,” each with a cast of more than 20, in a town of 1,500 people — when a lot of people can’t even find the theater.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a wonderful fantasy that is essentially three comedies in one. First, two royals are preparing to marry, but four obstreperous teens refuse to marry those they are told to, and escape to the enchanted forest. In the forest, Oberon and Titania, king and queen, are having a marital spat, so the king sicks the mischievous sprite Puck on his wife. However, Puck mistakenly wreaks havoc for virtually everyone in the forest.
And then there is the real comedy by the mechanicals, a theater troupe based on commedia dell’arte comic style who are attempting — more like struggling — to mount a unique production of the mythic tale of Pyramus and Thisbe for the Athens royals’ wedding. That contrasts their farce with the two other comedies in the magical forest. Of course, everyone figures everything out — that’s what makes it a comedy as opposed to tragedy.
Skillfully directed by Northfield playwright Jeanne Becker, the production actually benefits from its blend of different ages, from elementary school to seniors, and acting levels from youthful amateur to veteran professional. The key to its success was canny casting and expert direction.
Despite the ribald comedy of the mechanicals, I’ve always found the inhabitants of the forest most fun. Jesse Cooper is delightfully macho as Oberon, king of the fairies, while Sorsha Anderson is truly charming as his exasperated Queen Titania. The most ubiquitous character — he’s here, he’s there, he’s everywhere — is Robin Goodfellow, better known as Puck, and Case Phinney zips in and out with his wry wit. (Just turned 12, Phinney is already a theater veteran.)
No surprise, it’s the commedia characters that are most memorable (primarily Shakespeare’s fault). David Rapp delivers all of the ego of Nick Bottom, while David Klein is outrageously funny as their leader Peter Quince, matched in style by only Clarke Jordan as Tom Snout. (The latter two have been providing the most ribald comedy to Shakespeare at Unadilla for as long as I can remember.)
Jim Phinney and Alana Rancourt Phinney (Chase’s parents) were appropriately regal in the straightest roles in the play, Theseus, duke of Athens, and his bride Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons. In fact, the actors who had the most fun were the unfortunate (until the end) teen lovers, though the ladies certainly have the juicier roles: the particularly charming Alex Yahm-Halberg is Hermia, who is in love with Lysander, Arthur Anderson (Sorsha’s son). Helena, a desperate Maeve McCurdy, is in love with Demetrius, a sad Aric Brown, but he is also in love with Hermia. We all know how that goes.
Sunday’s performance was pretty much rapid-fire comedy throughout, with minimal slips and slides. There is no staging to speak of, but the delightful period costumes are by Beth Damon, with sound and lighting by Unadilla stalwart Lori Stratton.
Sunday’s audience had almost as much fun at Unadilla Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as the actors. It was delightful.