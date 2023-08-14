Sherlock Holmes being played by a woman isn’t such a big stretch if Kate Hamill’s “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” is to be believed. Only Hamill tries to cure Holmes of her or his asexuality. Whether Hamill is successful or not is pretty ambiguous, so you’ll have to decide for yourself.

Dorset Theatre Festival opened an imaginative and hilarious production of the Hamill farce last weekend. Although Friday’s preview performance wasn’t entirely cohesive yet, some very witty performances and some ridiculous and ridiculously funny mysteries made for a lot of fun.

