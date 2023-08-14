Sherlock Holmes being played by a woman isn’t such a big stretch if Kate Hamill’s “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” is to be believed. Only Hamill tries to cure Holmes of her or his asexuality. Whether Hamill is successful or not is pretty ambiguous, so you’ll have to decide for yourself.
Dorset Theatre Festival opened an imaginative and hilarious production of the Hamill farce last weekend. Although Friday’s preview performance wasn’t entirely cohesive yet, some very witty performances and some ridiculous and ridiculously funny mysteries made for a lot of fun.
Hamill seems to be making a career of creating farces out of great pieces of literature, and her popular success is undeniable. Dorset previously produced her adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Hamill’s version of Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” has been presented by Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater and Northern Stage in White River Junction.
With “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B,” Hamill wasn’t adapting a single work, as Sir Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes were a serialized magazine series of stories. Instead of focusing on any one of Holmes’ famous cases, she creates a potpourri of cases, some recognizable, some not, and modes of detection. In short, the comedy parodies Holmes, his approach to detection and several of Conan Doyle’s most famous characters.
Set in current times, the farce creates a sexual element that Holmes could never have imagined — and Conan Doyle would never have written.
In the Dorset production, directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar, Sarah Haider is a truly intriguing Ms. Holmes. Haider’s Holmes is stoic and antisocial through thick and thin, except perhaps at the very end. Hamill’s Holmes is perhaps not as brilliant as Conan Doyle’s, but Haider actually manages to make Holmes the most sympathetic character in the play.
Nessa Norich’s Ms. Watson isn’t quite so successful, and whether this is due to Hamill’s writing, Kudtarkar’s direction or Norich’s performance, is hard to tell. At first a most sympathetic character, frustrated to the point of desperation with Holmes’ craziness, she becomes something of a whiner and a spoilsport. Fortunately, she finds some happiness at the end.
The most unexpected comes from the arrival of Irene Adler, although she appears in only one Conan Doyle mystery. In this version, Adler is a “woman of the night,” and Francesca Fernandez’ plays her as a sexy and sultry femme fatale who lights up the stage with her sexiness and bawdy wit. (Fernandez doubles as the frustrated housekeeper Mrs. Hudson, among others.)
There are other important characters, including Holmes’ colleague Lestrade, and his arch-enemy Dr. Moriarty. Both and other male characters are played with stylish wit by Michael Frederic. Ensemble work is excellent throughout.
Dorset’s physical production, with scenic design by Sarah Karl and lighting by Jackie Fox, is attractive, sophisticated and effective as it morphs from one scene to another. Mariko Ohigashi’s costuming is appropriate and exaggerated to underscore the humor. And Michael Costagliola’s sound design enhances the wit and drama throughout.
Dorset Theatre Festival’s “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” reduced the Sherlock Homes legend to pure farce — fun and funny.