MAC Review

Judy (Chris Caswell) and Jan (Eric Reid St. John) share a humorous moment and some chips while Ned (Andrew Ritter) mopes in the Middlebury Acting Company production of the comedy “Small Mouth Sounds.”

 Photo by David Devine

Five unique misfits meet at a spiritual retreat — where they aren’t allowed to speak. It’s difficult to imagine a much better situation for intimate and personal folly — and comedy.

Middlebury Acting Company’s production of Bess Wohl’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” which opened Thursday at Town Hall Theater, is up close and personal, where delicious portrayals propel the humor as well as the pathos. What makes it fascinating is its sheer unexpectedness.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.