WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – This new information age of ours can be quite dangerous, as revealed by Brenda Winters’ new comedy “Jordan,” receiving its world premiere production by Northern Stage Oct. 16-Nov. 3 at the Barrette Center for the Arts. In fact, Friday’s preview performance hilariously and sometimes touchingly put us much more in the “disinformation” age.
Thirty-something Lara discovers that her ex-boyfriend Wade has been receiving sexually suggestive text messages from her, but she claims she never sent them and he doesn’t believe her. Lara’s fiancé Peter is at first supportive, but grows suspicious when his friend Casey suggests that Lara herself might be responsible. And Casey eyes Lara for himself.
Sound like the perfect setup for a screwball sitcom? Well, that’s exactly what ensues, complicated by today’s Internet and social media culture. But its laughs – and pathos – are the result of universal human foibles.
In fact, “Jordan” is something of a trifle, and, like most comedy, based on people not listening to each other. What made this a delight was Northern Stage’s excellent and stylish production – including a fine comic cast.
Directed by Jess Chayes, the Upper Valley professional theater company’s associate artistic director, Friday’s performance didn’t miss a beat. Danielle Slavick gave Lara real dimension, from her exasperation over what is happening to her, and over the men who don’t quite believe her, to her underlying human tenderness.
Ben Beckley’s Wade wasn’t terribly sympathetic to begin with – that’s the way it’s written – but was able to show his human warmth before it was over. Eric M. Messner made Peter something of a bumbling fuzzy Teddy Bear, but let his suspicions turn to anger. William Oliver Watkins was delicious as the enigmatic Casey, who can’t decide whether he’s sympathetic or sly. This interesting mix made for real human comedy.
If it weren’t just so good, Northern Stage’s physical production would be called slick. Sara C. Walsh’s simple set morphed effortlessly from scene to scene, with the help of truly creative (but indescribable) lighting by Isabella Byrd. Appropriate costumes by Barbara A. Snell and an arresting sound design by Asa Wember all helped facilitate the comedy.
Northern Stage’s “Jordan” is a delightful trifle of a comedy – but that’s what we call entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.