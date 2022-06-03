When a famous author submits an essay to a major magazine, his editor assigns a young intern as fact-checker. Before long, the intern has written more than a hundred pages of notes — and the essay is only 15 pages long.
Soon it’s all-out war between the author and the intern.
But it’s fun — and a few deeper emotions — for us in Vermont Stage’s riveting production of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a comedy by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, which opened this week at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. The show runs through June 19.
Based on a true story, legendary author John D'Agata submitted a very personal story, “What Happens There,” about a teen suicide in Las Vegas, and the editor assigns the fledgling intern Jim Fingal to fact-check it before Monday’s deadline. (It’s Thursday.) Jim is intelligent and earnest but with lots of OCD, while John is a successful writer who has grown comfortable and arrogant with fame.
Jim tackles his assignment like a hungry pit bull. He immediately questions several “facts” before he’s done with the first sentence. He questions the number of strip clubs in Las Vegas: John claimed 34, and John’s research finds only 31. John says the bricks were red; Jim visited the location and says they’re brown. And John said it took 9 seconds for the boy to fall to the pavement below; Jim insists the coroner says 8. And so it goes.
Jim goes so far as to leave New York and to John’s home in Las Vegas to question him more. A furious Emily Penrose, the editor, is forced to fly out to mediate between the two literary gladiators.
And believe it or not, it’s funny, very funny. These two men go so far over the top that only Emily and the audience can see it.
Vermont Stage’s production, directed by Cristina Alicea, goes a bit deeper than the humor exploring these complex characters. At Thursday’s performance, the intense interaction throughout was convincing and compelling — and entertaining.
The most dimensional of the three is Emily, and Maria Hendricks not only made her sympathetic, she hinted at the editor’s deeper issues. Jordan Gullikson magnetically took John from arrogant to exasperated to very personal and back. Timmy Lewis delivered the arrogance of youth in way over his head, unable to stop himself. But it was the three together that made the show irresistible.
The physical production was slick and attractive with a semi-realistic three-part set, thanks to scenic and technical director Chuck Padula. It was creatively lit by John B. Forbes, with attractive and effective costuming by Cora Fauser. Sound designer Harry Chaikin’s choice of music, light and jazzy, was excellent. Still, one hopes that its return after the blackout and before the curtain call was a one-time error.
Vermont Stage’s “The Lifespan of a Fact” is rich entertainment, humorous with a deeper pathos, well-performed.
