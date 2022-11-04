Sick of politics? Then this ridiculously funny satire — fantasy, really — is for you.
After a sex scandal deposes the governor, the frightfully shy but brilliant lieutenant governor finds himself unable to face the press and makes a fool of himself at the swearing-in ceremony. Against the wishes of the governor’s chief of staff, a nationally successful pro hatches a plan to capitalize on the governor’s social ineptitude marketing him as the “everyman.”
Where can this lead except to disaster?
Stage Write and the Paramount Theatre opened their bitingly funny production of “The Outsider,” the Paul Slade Smith comedy, at Tuttle Hall Theater (formerly College of St. Joseph) in Rutland, where it runs through Nov. 13. Thursday’s dress rehearsal revealed a particularly well-cast, fast-paced comedy that just bordered on farce — without going over the line to silliness.
Stage Write is a Rutland community theater group, founded by Diane Liccardi and friends, to read plays during the COVID pandemic. With the removal of restrictions, it has moved to performance and, if this production is any example, very successfully.
Adding Joanne Greenberg, a Montpelier freelance director, to the mix removed virtually any of the taste — stiffness, clutziness and overacting — of community theater. And she chose an excellent cast that achieved the discipline required to make this comedy really funny.
Interestingly, the deepest characterization came from Andrew Hamling as the governor’s chief of staff who fights for honesty while trying to get the governor to avoid a recall. The most fun performance was by Chris Doyle as Arthur Vance, who just oozes the sleaze we expect from a political pro — it’s delicious.
Frank Wright is delightfully confused as the new governor Ned Newley, who knows the government inside and out, yet is petrified of the media, or even people. Liccardi is Paige, the governor’s pollster, who is insistently realistic — read amoral. And then there is the secretarial temp Louise, blissfully played by Alyssa Shaw, whose stupidity proves dangerous to everyone.
Bonnie Pritchard is the veteran television reporter Rachel Parsons who must choose between success and honesty. And Bridget Scott is hilarious as the supposedly silent cameraman A.C. Although there was some dress rehearsal stiffness, there wasn’t a weak performance.
The physical production is most attractive and fits the wide proscenium of Tuttle well, with appropriate dramatic lighting by David Lane. Sound design is by Otto Muller.
Stage Write’s “The Outsider” is more fun than you’ll ever find in politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.