It’s not very profound to note that there are more victims of war than the combatants and those they kill. But the tragedy can grow in unexpected ways.
Green Room Productions opened a searing production of “Time Stands Still,” the 2009 Donald Margulies drama, Thursday at Warren’s Phantom Theater, in which two journalists find their lives twisted and turned by their different reactions to similar experiences in the Iraq War. The final Phantom Theater performance is Aug. 12, however it will be presented at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier Sept. 15-16 and the Off Center for the Dramatic Arts in Burlington Sept. 22-23.
Sarah, a photojournalist, has just returned from the war, badly injured by a roadside bomb. Her reporter boyfriend had left earlier after a breakdown from witnessing too many horrors. Guilt-ridden, he is attempting to care for the reluctant and prickly Sarah. Their editor, and his much younger fiancée, prove unlikely catalysts to bringing Sarah and James’ relationship to a head.
The Green Room Production, thanks to excellent direction of a fine cast, goes far in revealing the complexities and perhaps tragedy of the two journalists. Although the issues and emotions are intense, there is plenty of levity and wit as these four confront the reality of their lives.
Maren Langdon Spillane is simultaneously sympathetic and off-putting as the hardened photographer Sarah. Langdon Spillane delivers the depth of Sarah’s dilemma of a domestic life with James — and her preordained choice.
Eric Reid St. John’s James is also sympathetic and off-putting. He genuinely cares for Sarah yet finds himself unable to hear Sarah’s needs. Their interaction is real — both frustrating and compelling.
Pushing — unintentionally — Sarah and James to their respective corners is the conventionality of their friends. Chris Hennessey gives their editor Robert a comfortable middle-of-the road approach, warm but pragmatic. His soon-to-be wife Mandy is played with a natural simplicity by Maya Redington that allows her to go to the heart of matters.
In fact, it is the influence of Maya that creates the growing tension between James and Sarah. Maya’s joy of motherhood tempts James with the ideal of domestic bliss, while motherhood is just too scary for Sarah, and Maya’s giving up her career reminds Sarah of her own interrupted profession.
Green Room’s well-paced production proved riveting. The interaction among the characters felt authentic, almost too authentic for comfort sometimes.
The physical production was suggestive more than realistic with a set by Johno Landsman, thus not diverting focus from the characters. Lighting by Jaden Singer provided focus on the drama. (In general, I find minimal staging more effective for straight nonmusical theater.)
Green Room Productions’ “Time Stands Still” is truly compelling theater that may end in more questions than answers. That’s what makes it fascinating.