Rachel (Chris Caswell) attempts to deal with her daughter Sasha (Kate Shaw) in Dirt Road Theater’s world premiere production of “The Ties That Bind” by Tamar Cole at the Barre Unitarian Universalist Church. Not pictured is Maren Langdon Spillane as Kathryn.

 Photo by Dominic Spillane

Nothing reveals more about a person’s life than death. In Dirt Road Theater’s world premiere production, “The Ties That Bind” explores the deeply conflicting worlds of three loved ones around the man they love.

Vermont playwright Tamar Cole’s intense drama was given a deeply troubling, as well as touching first performance by the Northfield-based professional Dirt Road Theater at Barre Unitarian Universalist Church, with subsequent performances running through Sept. 17. This preview performance was an example of excellent ensemble acting by three Vermont actors.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

