Nothing reveals more about a person’s life than death. In Dirt Road Theater’s world premiere production, “The Ties That Bind” explores the deeply conflicting worlds of three loved ones around the man they love.
Vermont playwright Tamar Cole’s intense drama was given a deeply troubling, as well as touching first performance by the Northfield-based professional Dirt Road Theater at Barre Unitarian Universalist Church, with subsequent performances running through Sept. 17. This preview performance was an example of excellent ensemble acting by three Vermont actors.
Robert, a college professor and popular author, is in a coma in the emergency room of a hospital after a likely alcohol-induced seizure. In the waiting room are the three women most invested in his life. When the play opens, we find Robert’s ex-wife, Rachel, and their 15-year-old daughter, Sasha, soon joined by Robert’s girlfriend Kathryn. It is then that the sparks begin to fly.
Kathryn reveals that Robert’s seizure happened after he disappeared from the book party the two were attending. Rachel and Sasha hold her responsible for not stopping him from drinking, insisting she knows him to be a recovering alcoholic. The young and desperate Sasha goes one step further and accuses Kathryn of murder.
What ensues reveals not only deep truths about the characters, but their unique relationship with Robert. And nothing is as seems.
Directed by Dominic Spillane, the intensity that gives this play its power never flags. Chris Caswell’s Rachel seems dominant, until the cracks begin to show. Caswell masterfully keeps many layers in check as she pretends control, eventually revealing her deep hurt, as well as her love for her daughter.
Maren Langdon Spillane presents Kathryn initially as simple and sweet, albeit a little selfish. Yet as the pressure mounts, we see some very different sides of this woman.
Kate Shaw’s Sasha proves to be the most unexpected. At first a petulant child, her strength grows as she discovers what is really important to her.
What makes this play riveting is that each of the characters’ roles in this power struggle are changing all the time — unpredictably but always psychologically apt.
Perhaps the only disappointment was an ending that felt a little too facile. Still, with these excellent performances, this was powerful and deeply rewarding theater.
And the physical staging was simple but quite effective. Barre Unitarian Universalist Church recently gutted its sanctuary, removing all the pews, in order to become a community center. This production was the first in the newly reconfigured church.
Unusually, the sound design was particularly effective. (Normally, it is superfluous or worse.) Otto Muller created a score that provided a potent ambience that actually underscored the drama. David Sanguinetti was responsible for the simple but effective lighting design, as well as assisting on minimalist but attractive set.
Dirt Road Theater, led by the Spillanes, has scored a real hit for serious straight theater with its debut production. We’re ready for more, much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.