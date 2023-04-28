The sexual term “masochism” was coined in 1886 by an Austrian psychiatrist in response to the sexually charged works of Austrian nobleman, writer and journalist Leopold von Sacher-Masoch (1836-1895), particularly his “Venus in Furs.” Playwright David Ives brought the 1870 novella into the 21st century with his Broadway hit of the same name, a black sex comedy where the sadomasochistic tables are turned.
Vermont Stage, Burlington’s resident professional theater, opened a production of “Venus in Fur” last week that proved intense and intensely funny at Thursday’s performance at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. It reprised the company’s 2014 production with the same cast and director.
“Venus in Fur” defies virtually every politically correct precept while remaining decidedly a feminist black comedy.
Thomas, a director-playwright played by Joran Gullikson, has spent the day auditioning actresses for the part of Vanda in his adaptation Sacher-Masoch’s “Venus in Furs.” As he is about to call it a day, in barges a ditsy actress, coincidentally named Vanda, a hilarious Deanna McGovern, whining and making excuses for being so late.
Thomas attempts to eject her, but she insists on reading for the part she claims she’s perfect for. And as they read the play, both begin losing themselves in their respective roles. Thomas’ Kushemski admits to Vanda that in order to love a woman he must be dominated and punished by her, thus reliving a childhood erotic experience. At first, Vanda is repulsed but then reluctantly finds herself enjoying her unexpected power. As each character loses control to the other in this sexual — though there is no sex — cat-and-mouse game, we’re never sure who’s on top, as it were.
Directed by Cristina Alicea, Vermont Stage’s artistic director, McGovern and Gullikson were clearly enjoying themselves. And although missing the steamy sensuality of the original, their performances were over-the-top funny.
Jeff Modereger’s simple set bisecting the audience results in a truly intimate experience, dramatically lit by Jamien Forrest. Suzanne Kneller’s costumes were effective, if a bit conservative.
Vermont Stage’s “Venus in Fur” is simply a lot of sexy fun.
