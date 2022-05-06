“Annapurna,” Sharr White’s two-person comic-drama about love lost and possibly retrieved is deeply satisfying, despite its black comedy flavor. White shares credit with Vermont Stage’s excellent production that opened this week at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. It’s entertaining and deeply touching, but it’s not always pretty.
In this very authentic feeling tale, Emma arrives from the East at her ex-husband Ulysses’ grungy trailer in the wilds of Colorado, and he has no idea why. She up and left him during the night 20 years before, taking their son Sam and leaving no explanation. Once a respected cowboy-poet and English professor, Ulysses has degenerated into an anti-social hermit, now attached to oxygen and dying of lung cancer.
Initially, Ulysses rages at Emma. He wants to be left alone, but Emma is unrelenting. The business of their marriage isn’t finished. He still doesn’t know why she abruptly left him, and she doesn’t believe him. And then there’s the question about why she just left her second husband.
“Annapurna,” named for the mountain in Nepal (which is explained), is an intimate cat-and-mouse game between two who care deeply for each other but don’t know how to. However, they need to figure it out because their son Sam, who hasn’t seen or communicated with his father, is on his way to see him. Emma and Ulysses flail and flail and figure some things out too. But getting there is funny, scary and special.
Thursday’s performance benefited from portrayals that were gripping and irresistible, and intense interaction that was truly powerful. Directed by Susan Palmer, the fascination never let up as these two tried to figure each other out — or more importantly, themselves.
Chris Caswell’s Emma was convincingly all over the place as she tried to play the role of wronged wife. But her mixed up feelings kept seeping out. It was so real.
J. Stephen Brantley gave Ulysses a macho dispassion and anger and, of course, presented himself as the victim. But this shell gradually began to crack, and he would revert to his victimhood until he could no more. Caswell and Brantley were simply amazing together.
For Vermont Stage’s physical production, Jeff Modereger created a wonderful realistic dumpy trailer interior, effectively lit by Sam Biondolillo. The same high level was met by Julia Moriarty’s sound design and Jess Nyugen’s costumes.
Vermont Stage’s “Annapurna” represents the very finest theater in the area, at once powerful and entertaining.
