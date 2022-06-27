Imagine yourself in a theater enjoying a light mystery-comedy, and one simple move by a favored character emits a collective gasp from the audience. That closed the first act, while the second worked itself into abject terror — delicious terror — before the reassuring end.
That was the exciting opening night at “Wait Until Dark,” when Dorset Theatre Festival made its return indoors to the Dorset Playhouse for the first time in two years due to COVID, with the classic Frederick Knott thriller.
“Wait Until Dark” is best known for the 1967 Academy Award-nominated film version starring Audrey Hepburn; the previous year, the stage version opened on Broadway. Dorset employed the 2013 Jeffrey Hatcher adaptation that moved the action from the 1960s of the film to 1944, at the end of World War II.
Living in a basement Greenwich Village apartment in New York City, Sam must leave Susan, his wife of barely a year, for a photo assignment. Unknown to both, Sam had recently transported a doll home, one that a gang of crooks mysteriously wants badly. After the body of a murdered woman is found in the neighborhood, police Sgt. Carlino stops by to ask if Susan has seen anything. But Susan hadn’t — she is blind.
More visitors stop by the apartment — including the annoying teen Gloria from upstairs — and Susan is becoming confused and upset. Fortunately, Mike, a war buddy of Sam drops in unexpectedly and takes things in hand. But everything is not as it seems — in fact, nothing is as it seems.
The gang is slowly moving in on Susan to find that doll, and it takes Susan a while to get it. But, when she does, it results in the scariest stage denouement this reviewer has ever seen — rather, experienced. This was truly exciting — and rewarding — theater.
(Even though I had both seen the film and read the script, I was truly scared — and delighted — at Friday’s performance.)
Directed by Jackson Gay, the Dorset production was well-cast and polished. The buildup was slow at first, but with the last moment of the first act — a truly devastating one — the action took off until it became an intense cat and mouse game between Susan and her tormentors. The split-second timing between actors and the technical production successfully achieved the thrilling finale.
Sara Haider was a most sympathetic Susan, revealing her depth from humor to passion and fear, and resilience. Manu Kumasi gave Mike a sensitive masculinity, capable of regret. Acadia Colan was something of a scene-stealer as the obnoxious teen Gloria, and not without depth.
Michael Barra was the perfect caricature of the Irish New York cop as Carlino. Keith D. Gallagher delivered the many dimensions of the sociopathic Roat. Eric Gilde was simply the loving husband Sam.
In addition to excellent timing, Dorset’s physical production created the perfect atmosphere. Christian and Justin Swaders’ ‘40s rustic Village apartment was just right down to every detail, and Fabian Fidel Aguelar’s costumes fit right in. But it was the precision of Paul Whitaker’s lighting and Fitz Patton’s sound design that collaborated perfectly with the actors in creating the excitement.
If you’ve never seen a real thriller on stage, Dorset Theater Festival’s truly exciting “Wait Until Dark” certainly is the perfect opportunity.
