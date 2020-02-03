BRATTLEBORO – Walt Disney (1901-1966) remains an American legend to this day with the continued popularity of his creations, the super-theme parks Disneyland and Disney World. But he was also responsible for the creation of Mickey Mouse, animated films from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “The Little Mermaid,” the feature film “Mary Poppins” and much, much more.
Disney was known to the public as the grandfatherly gent hosting his weekly network television show from 1954 until his death. But was Uncle Walt the real Walt Disney?
Lucas Hanath’s black comedy, “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney,” suggest a very different character. Shoot the Moon Theater Company, perhaps Vermont’s most interesting community theater, opened a terribly funny and at times touching production, Friday at the Hooker-Dunham Theater.
Hanath’s play is ostensibly a staged reading of Disney’s play about his own death, and, from the beginning we realize this Disney is something of a heartless megalomaniac. (In truth Disney was plenty tough, but not quite like this. Hanath extrapolated actual incidents from the producer’s life and imaginatively enlarged upon them.)
In the play, Disney has moved onto Florida. And while Roy Disney, his right hand man, and the board are focused on what was to become Disney World, Walt is obsessed with building his fantasy city, a totally controlled environment he envisions for the masses. (While the city never happened, the beginnings became the Epcot Center after Disney’s death.)
Throughout the play, the genuine but insecure Roy attempts to rein Walt in as well as humanize him. But it always backfires for Roy, for example, as he ends up taking the blame for the writers’ strike. For Walt must always look good.
We get a glimpse of Walt’s family life too, though not of his wife. His daughter refuses to name any of her children after Walt for fear they might grow up to be like him. Walt despises his son-in-law Ron, a retired professional football player, but cons him into becoming a pawn on the board to eliminate the Roy’s power.
Particularly bizarre is how Walt crafts his own death. That – fortunately – is fiction.
Directed by Joshua Moyse, Shoot the Moon’s artistic director, “A Public Reading” is a fast-paced rapid-fire series of vignettes that prove fascinating and just a little unnerving. At Friday’s opening night performance, it was also very funny – very darkly funny.
Colin Grube was a deliciously over-the-top Walt Disney, bombastic, full of himself and sure of himself. (I suspect that the similarities with the current President of the United States were entirely intentional.)
Giving an otherwise heartless romp some heart was Elias Burgess’ Roy, sensitive and caring both for his brother and the rest of the world. Roy was Walt’s mostly ignored conscience, given a truly sympathetic portrayal by Burgess.
Jennifer Moyse was perfectly intense as Walt’s all-knowing daughter. As Ron, Harral Hamilton was obliviously – and appropriately – earnest. Production elements were very simple – after all it’s only a reading.
What made the Shoot the Moon production of “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney” so continually fascinating was its sheer unexpectedness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.