WESTON — Good storytelling is the backbone of good theater, and Homer’s “The Illiad” is a tale so old that it is nearly universal. In “An Illiad,” the 2012 theatrical adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, the story reveals its contemporary importance.
On Friday, David Bonanno kept his audience riveted as he breathed life into Homer’s epic poem and its larger-than-life characters, opening Weston Playhouse’s first post-pandemic season in The Tent at Walker Farm. In true Weston fashion, this production used original music, sound and staging to underscore the enormous power of this story.
“The Illiad” tells of the 10-year bloody siege of Troy by a coalition of Mycenaean Greek states, focusing particularly on the fight to the death between the Greek Achilles and the Trojan Hector. First written down about the 8th century B.C., it has been attributed to oral tradition, rather than a single author.
Bonanno takes the role of The Poet who is continuing this tradition. He arrives at something of a dump, clearly tired of telling this ultimately tragic tale. Still, this is what he does and he cracks jokes and offers witty commentary as he works his way up to the real story.
The arrival of music from an almost hidden piano and the voices of The Muses (the nine-member Young Company) heralds the real beginning of the story. Still, the commentary remains light as The Poet tells of the ego-centered interference of the gods.
Then Bonanno gets serious as he introduced the heroes, the Greek Achilles and the Trojan Hector. The actor builds emotion as he becomes both warriors, going back and forth. As they build up to their legendary battle, terror builds, and their mortal combat is harrowing — all from one man on stage. And that’s not the end.
It is a tribute to Bonanno, an actor I have known for 20 years, at one point ceased to be David Bonanno I was so engrossed. This was powerful storytelling.
Still, I found long moments of anger or other strong emotions somewhat monochromatic, defeating their power. However, they were few.
Imaginatively directed by Meredith McDonough, the production seldom felt quite like a one-man show — though only Bonanno spoke. The Muses appeared at various moments, singing, humming, beating rhythms or just being. Sound design by Sharath Patel and lighting by Mark Barton underscored the text, shading the atmosphere of scenic designer Lex Liang’s disheveled staging.
The incidental music by Jenny Giering, a Weston Playhouse veteran, went beyond atmospheric to becoming almost its own character. The singing of the script’s Old Greek lines, haunting vocalizes and beat rhythms, rather than interfering, enhanced the dramatic power.
Some may find the show a bit over-produced, but the sophistication enhanced the flow of the storytelling. Still the major factor in the production’s success was the irresistible power of Bonanno’s virtuoso performance.
