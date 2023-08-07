There’s nothing like attending a spectacular Golden Age song and dance musical, and actually feeling part of it. That’s what happened Friday, when Weston Theater Company opened its effervescent production of “Singin’ in the Rain” at its Walker Farm theater. The show runs though Aug. 20, however, remaining seating is very limited.
Weston Playhouse was the planned 300-seat venue for this classic musical, but flooding rendered it temporarily unusable forcing a move to the smaller Walker Farm theater. You can count on Weston ingenuity to deliver great theater regardless, and bring the audience into a Hollywood sound stage — right where the action is — and what action it was!
“Singin’ in the Rain,” book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and music and lyrics by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, is based on the 1952 film hit starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. Both the film and the 1985 Broadway show are full of singing and dancing — including tap — and Weston delivered it all in spades.
Set in the 1920s, the plot follows three performers in Hollywood caught up in the move from silent moves to “talkies.” Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont have become a legendary on-screen couple, and Don fits right in, comfortably talking, singing and dancing in the new sound pictures, but Lina’s “unsophisticated” voice brings the entire studio to a halt.
Adding to their troubles, Lina believes — incorrectly — that she and Don are in love, even engaged. When Don meets and falls in love with Kathy Selden, a charming, talented chorus girl, sparks begin to fly — and the fun begins.
The Weston production, directed by Susanna Gellert, the company’s executive artistic director, gives this 1950s show a contemporary flair without losing its roots in the Golden Age. The cast is multi-racial, multi-sexual and includes a real diversity of body types — all perfectly naturally.
Eric Sciotto is most debonair as Don, the ladies’ man who has lost his heart to only one, the modest but beautiful Kathy Selden brought to life by Cameron Anika Hill. Conor McShane is Cosmo Brown, Don’s wiseacre sidekick. And boy can they sing and dance! (Especially McShane’s Cosmo, who’s a real acrobat with an irresistible sense of humor.)
It would all be pointless without the unintended humor of the arrogant star Lina Lamont, the ridiculously funny Amy Jo Jackson. Weston Veteran David Bonanno is earnestly the exasperated studio boss R.F. Simpson, while the Isaih Dexter is the even more exasperated film director Roscoe Dexter. Just perfect is Kara Mikula’s Hedda Hopper-like emcee, offering commentary and the latest gossip.
Also starring was the choreographic magic of Weston veteran Felicity Stiverson and six young ensemble members — plus principals — who bring it to life. Although there was a variety of styles, including some virtuoso tap dancing — especially by the principals — there was a recognizable cohesion to it all.
Jessica Crawford’s costumes too made their contribution to that contemporary flair, by giving 1920s period clothing just a touch of today. Keeping those dancers moving, as well as the rest of the show was expert music direction by Weston veteran Larry Pressgrove, assisted by his small but flexible onstage band.
And creating the convincing 1920s film studio out of the box that Walker Farm is — of course, a film studio is pretty much of a box — was scenic design by Frank J. Oliva. Making everyone forget it was a box when it didn’t mean to be was creative lighting by Scott Zielenski. And the projected delightfully “period” films made by the studio — if you look closely, you can recognize the Weston locations — were created by Lianne Arnold.
Earlier in the season, Weston Theater Company made “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” spectacular in a way that no other Vermont company (and few others) can. With “Singin’ in the Rain” the company delivered that same feel of spectacular musical theater with smaller resources. It was pure joy!
The remainder of the Weston Theater Company season has been canceled due to the flooding. “The Porch on Windy Hill” has been postponed until next year and “Let There Be Love” has been canceled indefinitely.