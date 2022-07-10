Weston Theater Company opened its 86th season of professional theater with a funny, intimate, challenging and joyful bit of musical storytelling, turning a Stephen Sondheim revue into an entertaining and endearing romance. “Marry Me a Little,” a dialogue-free collection of disparate songs most of which were never heard in a successful musical, conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, opened Friday at Walker Farm.
The Man, an aspiring novelist, and The Woman, a singer-songwriter, find themselves alone on a Saturday night in apartments only a floor apart. They spend the evening whining, reminiscing and dreaming of what they would like to be doing with someone, with each other — yet they cannot bring themselves to meet.
Starring Weston veterans Margo Seibert and David Bonnano, director Michael Berresse was able to craft this collection of originally unconnected songs into an entertaining and deeply touching piece of theater. A third character on stage, unseen by others was Yan Li, the music director performing beautifully on the grand piano. The effect was pure chamber music, fun, funny and beautiful — and all too short at 65 minutes.
Seibert and Bonnano are both particularly fine singer-actors. Seibert sings with an irresistible bright and natural lyricism, while Bonnano has an expertise and refinement honed from years on the stage. More importantly, their pairing seemed completely natural.
The 20 songs ran the gamut from the opening longing “If You Can Find Me, I’m Here” to the skewered “Two Fairy Tales,” the desperate “Saturday Night” to the mildly raunchy “Can that Boy Foxtrot!” “All Things Bright and Beautiful” was full of hard lessons, “Little White House” bucolic, “Your Eyes Are Blue” promising, “Happily After” cynical and, of course, “It Wasn’t Meant to Happen” bittersweet. Still, it left the audience with a touch of hope.
In addition to the fine performances, what made the production so effective was Berresse’s “choreography,” bringing the couple nearly together, frustratingly nearly together, an imagined caress, a hopeful touch, all imagined in a hoped-for intimacy. It was irresistible.
The physical production enjoyed Weston’s famed excellence. Scenic designer Meredith Ries created the almost anonymous apartment that could be either’s, subtly lit by Seth Reiser reflecting the changing moods of the songs. Leon Dobkowski’s costumes were contemporary and effective, while Joanna Lynne Staub’s sound design was effectively realistic (neighbors).
Weston’s “Marry Me a Little,” marking the company’s return indoors, was a delightful and thoroughly satisfying evening of theater.
