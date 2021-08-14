Johnny Cash is certainly one of America’s most iconic musical entertainers who in his nearly 50-year career mixed country, rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly, blues, folk and gospel to sell more than 90 million records internationally. But he was also a complex man with a darker side that involved womanizing and drug abuse and conversely deep religious beliefs and an understanding of the down and out.
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company opened its production of “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” Friday under The Tent at Walker Farm. It was much more than a jukebox musical, delivering an unexpectedly rich portrayal of Cash to a broad spectrum of the music that made him famous, expertly performed.
Weston has long been known for its beautifully produced musicals at the famed Weston Playhouse. “Ring of Fire,” directed by Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert, delivered that same Broadway-style experience but under a tent.
Created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade, this musical tells its story with a pastiche of episodes told through the popular songs that Cash performed, some by him, some by others. The result is one big, rollicking, foot stompin’90-minute (no intermission) musical — plus some tender moments.
Making it all happen was a fine six-member cast, all but one Weston veterans, who sang, danced and played all sorts of instruments — well! The more than two-dozen classic Cash hits include “I Walk the Line,” “A Thing Called Love” and “The Man in Black,” plus some surprises.
Roles moved from one cast member to another, yet two truly portrayed Johnny. Seth Eliser was the young Johnny who used his attractive and flexible voice for everything from from thumping rock to a tear-inducing ballad. He also proved able on a number of instruments, and his high-powered dancing, bordered on gymnastic.
Lawrence Tobias, in his Weston debut, gave the elder Johnny the attractive gravity of a seasoned performer, but easily joined in with the raucous rock ’n’ rollers. Dorothy Stanley, who plays just so many instruments well, in addition to Johnny’s mother, was most sympathetic as the elder June Carter Cash. Stanley and Tobias delivered a particularly tender and deeply touching duet.
The younger June Carter was given some delightful and oddball humor by Megumi Nakamura, who also sang, played bass (and more) and danced. Jacob Brandt, as the quieter Luther, did all the above like a pro — which he is.
Michael Hicks, the production’s music director, was also on stage as an actor and a musician who proved proficient on nearly every instrument. His work also showed in the fine ensemble work throughout the show, some of which was gorgeous.
This was a pretty high-speed musical and it took the imaginative choreography of Felicity Stiverson to bring order and facilitate the storytelling with a country-style flair. Amanda Gladu created appropriate “western” costumes, while Joanne Lynn Staub was responsible for the supportive sound design.
And this all happened in a barn dance-like setting and atmosphere, created and lit by Scott Zielinsky. And across from the stage was the comfortably seated audience, each group in their own “pod.”
“Ring of Fire” is proof-positive that that the spectacular musical is back at Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.