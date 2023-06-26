Sometimes we forget what a great philosopher Charlie Brown is: “Happiness is anyone and anything at all that’s loved by you.”
Weston Theater Company is taking Charlie Brown, his philosophy, and the whole “Peanuts” gang on tour in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” presenting the effervescent hour-long musical in seven Vermont outdoor locations. And it’s free.
Weston’s Young Company opened the run Friday with a delightful and surprisingly compelling performance — with its effervescent songs — in its adaptation of the Clark Gesner Broadway musical based on the timeless “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. (Gesner once appeared as Charlie Brown in a Weston production that featured Frances Limoncelli, this production’s director, as Lucy.)
Five young professional actors recreate these endearing characters, each of whom offers a lesson on life, despite themselves. Charlie Brown, of course, played with beautiful naïveté by Aidan Curley, clings to optimism defeat after defeat. Lucy, a delightfully crabby Ellen McGihon with just a touch of charm, keeps everyone in line and is forced to admit she cares.
Nate Walsh as Schroeder fends off Lucy’s advances and suggestions of marriage from his piano. Daniel Jiménez Pagán as Linus attempts to give up his blanket and is immediately desperate for its return. Maya L’Abbe as Sally Brown takes a reluctant Snoopy, Ana Laura Santana, rabbit hunting. And Snoopy, of course, flies against the evil Red Baron.
Charlie Brown continues to face his doomed challenges, like the kite eating, and finally receives perfect advice from Lucy’s psychiatry stand. It may all be familiar, but Friday’s performance made it seem fresh.
Directed by Limoncelli, these five young actors created a virtually seamless ensemble. Remarkably, their excellent diction allowed them to be easily heard, speaking or singing, in the back (where I was sitting) without amplification. And to a one, they were fine singers and comic actors.
Still, there are a couple deserving of special recognition. Santana, as Snoopy, sang beautifully at an unusually high level for musical theater. (No surprise, she is conservatory trained.) Tommy Bergeron was most successful as music director, but also an excellent pianist (also conservatory trained).
Elizabeth Wislar’s costumes were familiar and effective, while Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly’s very natural choreography kept the action moving. And the charming set pieces by scenic designer Ant Ma rounded out the comic strip feel.
Weston Theater Company’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” isn’t fun just for children, it’s a nostalgic delight for we adult kids, too.