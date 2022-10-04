Woody Guthrie (1912-1967) likely is America’s most beloved singer-songwriter despite, or perhaps because of his passionate fight for the downtrodden. And how many times have you sung his best-known song, “This Land Is Your Land”?
“Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie,” being presented Sept. 28-Oct. 23 by Weston Theater Company at the Walker Farm Theater, tells his story, warts and all. But mostly it’s his songs — most of which you probably know — and what a joy they are.
“Woody Sez” is a delightful program of storytelling, effervescent performances of familiar music and just plain fun. You easily forget you’re learning a bit of history, too!
Guthrie was born to a middle-class family in Oklahoma, but that disintegrated with his father in Texas and his mother in a hospital for the insane. Guthrie preferred the library and the streets to school, where he learned to busk picking up all sorts of influences. Marrying the first of three times at 19, he joined the thousands of Okies migrating to California, where he went on the radio. His career took off, but it had all sorts of interruptions.
Before he was done, Guthrie became America’s most famous folksinger, the most important influence for the likes of Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs, Johnny Cash and Bruce Springsteen, among others.
“Woody Sez” tells Guthrie’s story through his songs — 33 in all — performed by four fine folk actor-musicians who play wide array of acoustic instruments from the autoharp to the bass viol. There isn’t a dull moment as the show hops from one song to another, with witty commentary in between, in an excitingly fast-paced show. It has its tender moments, too.
The show was led by its creator David K. Lutken in the role of Woody. With his flexible tenor and down-home affect, he really could be Woody. He almost looks like Woody.
Regional theater veteran Mimi Bresette gave a maturity to the songs and proved a whiz on the autoharp and stand-up bass. Ever-smiling Nyssa Grant was a delightful singer and a real virtuoso fiddler. And Spiff Wiegand can do just about anything, including play 20 instruments. Here he joined the others in a seamless ensemble with an ebullient spirit that just never let up.
“Woody Sez” was originally produced as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2007, and has toured Europe, the British Isles, China, the Middle East and the United States. Co-creator and director Nick Corley is known to Vermont audiences for the many shows he directed for Waitsfield’s Skinner Barn.
Weston’s “Woody Sez” is a reassuring reminder of a great American tradition.
