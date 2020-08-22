“Isn’t it amazing how he captures the reflection of the leaves on the water?” a staff member in blue scrubs remarked in the lobby of Central Vermont Medical Center, standing in front of a photograph by John Snell.
A profusion of gold and orange, like a broad pathway, radiates from a field of sky blue in Snell’s image taken at Cady’s Falls in Morrisville. Ripples and churning of the water abstracted the leaves’ shapes and the sky and clouds in their reflections.
“Reflections of Cady’s Falls #2” is among two dozen or so photographs in John Snell’s solo exhibition “This Amazing World!” in the Gallery at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
In the exhibition, Snell takes viewers up close to wonder-inducing glimpses of the natural world. An iron stained rock ledge at Berlin Pond, multicolored pebbles in shallow water of Lake Michigan, a trio of beech leaves in that glorious fleeting spring green of May in Vermont are among his subjects.
With COVID-19, the lobby of Central Vermont Medical Center is not its usual bustling hub. Even so, the Lobby Gallery, organized and curated by Maureen O’Connor Burgess, is still bringing compelling art to the space.
“This Amazing World!” is expected to be up for next three months — enough time that even with the changed pace at CVMC, many will have the opportunity to see it. Snell is also putting the exhibition on his website.
“My intent is to show things I’ve seen through my lens to inspire others to see what they see,” said Snell.
Snell, who lives in Montpelier, has been a photographer for 50 years, ever since he traded a motorcycle for a Nikon camera. Through the years, he continues to be drawn to photographing close-up moments in nature.
“I find a lot of beauty and wonder in small details. If I exclude a bigger picture, I can meditate on a small area and forget what’s around me literally and figuratively. I love the small abstractions of life, “ Snell said.
Many of the photographs in the show are from nearby — Berlin Pond, rock exposed at an East Montpelier road cut, a small stream in Stowe. The show includes some from farther afield — including a sublime image of a frost-dusted ledge in Iqaluit, Nunavit, and a shoreline cliff in St. David, Wales.
For two photographs, taken eight years apart, Snell visited a favorite spot near Cady’s Falls.
“I’ve done a lot of work with reflections in water,” Snell said, noting that he especially has an eye for “the texture of the surface of the water and what is reflected. There’s a small stream near Cady’s Falls that has beautiful texture all the time. Step a foot one way or the other and the view changes.”
In the “Reflections #2” photograph taken there, Snell noted, “What’s reflected are tops of the trees in fall foliage across river. The tops are catching the sun and are brightly lit. They reflect beautifully and are framed by blue sky and clouds.”
Texture of the water surface as well as that of multicolored stone — pinks greens, grays streaked with white — come through in “Stones in Water #1” taken in crystal clear water in Lake Michigan.
The ledge and glacial are abstracted as ripples in the water redirect their reflected colors — their patterns taking on new shapes with the patterns of the moving water.
“I hope people are rather than just looking at a photo are inspired to get out and look at the reality everywhere,” Snell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.