Edelstein 2

Fiddler Sarah Blair

 Courtesy Plainfield Opera House

Three of Vermont’s leading Irish music players, Hilari Farrington, Benedict Koehler and Sarah Blair, open the Plainfield Opera House’s 2023 Winter-Spring Series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. This trio of outstanding musicians are longtime friends and stalwarts of the Vermont Irish music community. The three lead music sessions and also teach.

Farrington, a former librarian at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, plays Irish harp and button accordion. Her husband, Benedict Koehler, is a leading exponent of the uilleann pipes and a fine whistle player. Sarah Blair on fiddle has appeared with a number of Irish-style groups and has the distinction of having performed in concert with former Eagles drummer and vocalist Don Henley in 2000.

artedels@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.