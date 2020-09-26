Years ago, Kat Clear recalled going into Queen City Steel for the first time. It’s nothing new for her now, but at the time it was intimidating, and rare for a young girl to be in a steel yard. She didn’t know much about metal back then, but wasn’t afraid to ask questions. When she inquired about welding a thin piece of metal to a thicker piece for a sculpture she had in mind, the reply was: not possible. Clear shrugged it off. “Now empower me.”
“That’s my ticket to making it a reality,” she said by phone recently, and through the years proved herself right, honing her ability to weld thinner and thicker metals together.
Clear is one of three Vermont artists who recently installed sculptures at the Sheldon Museum Garden on picturesque Park Street in Middlebury. “A Sculpture Haven” meanders through the garden, which has been a quiet escape of colorful flowers and plants, designed and cared for by volunteers since 1966.
At the entry sits “Interrogative Statement #9” by John Matusz of Waitsfield. Its name was inspired by a visitor’s child who said, “It looks like a big question mark.” The welded steel, stone and glass sculpture weighs nearly 200 pounds, which Matusz says is a medium scale work or a floor model for him.
“As far as inspiration goes, it was kind of a spontaneous piece,” he said by phone. “Although one of my objectives was to make it in two pieces.”
Burlington artist Kate Pond’s three kinetic sculptures somehow simultaneously portray both rigidity and movement — “Gesture,” a semi-circular form like a swipe of calligraphy; “Adagio,” with its four upright blades; and “Reeds II,” which mimics tall grass in the wind, were all made from stainless steel and black polished granite.
Nearby stands Ferrisburgh artist Kat Clear’s “Can-Can Girl #4” — the breezy skirt of a dancing girl appearing to billow in the wind, despite being made of metal.
The five sculptures are up through Oct. 31, and recently all three artists talked about them.
“She’s a piece from (my) first years of sculpture so it’s interesting to look back on her now,” Clear said. “I would even explain her and my inspiration differently now.” But ultimately, “It has to do with how the feminine archetype can be pretty and sexy yet strong and resilient and feminist.”
The can-can girl is actually one of 15 that she made in a series. She explains, “You find a flow in series, I feel like I can find a rhythm.”
Matusz was a certified welder for a few years, learning the trade at a young age. Combined with the artistic side he had as a kid, drawing and painting, which turned to large-scale abstract paintings when he got older, he learned to weld sculptures more than 30 years ago.
“Basically I make sculptures in two ways,” he said. “One is spontaneous; the other is pre-conceived … pick up some pieces of steel that appeal to me, start working. The other is this process of getting an idea, making a drawing and seeing if I can make what I drew.”
A Seven Days review called Matusz’s sculptures “assertively large and weighty — abstract configurations of welded steel … He’s made his name with this kind of work, taking commissions for private and public installations.”
“Early on in my youth, I thought, I have to make large scale work because that’s one way I can separate myself from the pack,” Matusz said.
Pond’s sculptures were made in the mid-’80s, out of a desire to work with stainless steel and black granite.
“I start with either small pieces of paper or tinfoil or light metal and I work out shapes in a very small way,” Pond said. “Then I go to thin steel and cut shapes and pound them into a sculpture maquette. Then I take the maquette into a steel shop and with the help of someone who works there, we use a steel roller to mimic the maquette.”
Most of Pond’s new ideas are generated from a journal she writes ideas in every morning. True to its name, “Reeds II” originally began with a “Reeds I.” Where “Reeds II” uses thin long metal rods that stand about 8 feet tall, including the base, “Reeds I” was made from trunks of trees about 3 inches in diameter and 10 feet tall.
“‘Reeds II’ is a tighter sculpture, it’s very controlled,” Pond said, and explained that holes were drilled in its base in specific measurements to pressure-fit the rods, rather than gluing them in.
As welding sculptors, all three artists have crossed paths over the years, and Clear joked, “The metal-heads are coming back together.”
“I’m so honored and happy to be part of it,” she added. “I’ve taken a break from my metal work and the fact that I’m included in this show is like a tap on the shoulder to get back to it.”
