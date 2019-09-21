Five years after headlining Higher Ground in 2014, pioneering desert blues band Tinariwen returns to Burlington for a rare area appearance Wednesday at the Flynn Center. The Grammy Award-winning band of nomadic Tuareg musicians, based in the West African country of Mali for most of its 40-year existence, performs in support of a new album, “Amadjar.”
Released two weeks ago on the esteemed independent Anti- label, Tinariwen’s ninth album marks a return to a stripped-down sound that harkens their musical roots of playing outside around campfires as political exiles living in refugee settlements. It’s a beautifully subdued album that aptly captures the soul of this distinctive band and its singular sound.
“Amadjar” was recorded on the road in Western Sahara/southern Morocco outside of an old camper van while the band — which operates as collective — was journeying to Mauritania. After fleshing out the songs every night during the two-week journey, the band recorded its songs live under a large tent, without headphones or effects.
The field recordings were further enhanced with perfectly simpatico violin played by Warren Ellis of Nick Cave’s band the Bad Seeds on five songs. Other guest performers include Micah Nelson (Neil Young, Promise of the Real) on mandolin and charango, and guitar by the likes of indie singer-songwriter Cass McCombs, drone doom artist Stephen O’Malley and experimental rock icon Rodolphe Burger.
“Amadjar” means “the unknown visitor” in the Tuareg language of Tamashek, the poetry of which deeply informs the 13 songs. “I’m in a complete solitude, where thoughts frighten me,” sings singer and guitarist Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, who started the seminal band in 1979, on the melancholy opener “Tenere Maloulat.”
“Kel Tinawen” is a more urgent tune about the Tuareg rebellion and its detractors, with Alhabib denouncing treachery and corruption while celebrating the Tamasheq people’s resilience. Other standout tracks include the mesmerizing “Zawal” featuring Ellis and singer/Mauritanian griot Noura Mint Seymali, the buoyant “Taqkal Tarha” with Nelson’s bright mandolin picking and gorgeous background vocals, and the pretty and breezy “Madjam Mahilkamen.”
Mojo called the album “a desert rock classic,” while Q Magazine dubbed it “Tinariwen’s most intoxicating record yet.”
“Tinariwen’s music has a beating heart to it, and a genius for connecting the group’s specific experiences to a broader audience,” said PopMatters, calling Tinariwen “arguably the foremost band to put modern music of Saharan nomads on the map.”
“No one puts the soul of the Sahara into music so intimately and ingeniously as Tinariwen, and ‘Amadjar’ is a particularly well-polished jewel.”
The collective of semi-rotating musicians has long engaged in rebellion against fundamentalist and extremist political parties in Mali. Alhabib witnessed the execution of his father at age 4, and singer and guitarist Abdallah Ag Lamida was kidnapped by a paramilitary group in 2013.
And last July, Tinariwen was attacked on social media in the form of Facebook commentators who responded to an ad for a show in North Carolina with racist, hate-filled comments and threats of physical violence.
Self-described “poet-guitarists and soul rebels from the southern Sahara Desert,” the members of Tinariwen — called “rock stars of the Sahara” by the Wall Street Journal — sing in their native language of Tamashek, dress in long, flowing robes and headscarves, and use traditional African percussion instruments in creating their spellbinding sound.
“But Tinariwen are also a spectacular electric guitar band,” said the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Their music … has a natural affinity with acts from John Lee Hooker to Jimi Hendrix to Led Zeppelin.”
Added the National, a daily paper in Abu Dhabi, “Their use of meandering, slightly barbed guitars, hand percussion and vibrant call-and-response vocals informs organic, tight-but-loose arrangements that teem with life.”
