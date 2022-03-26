In 1983, Nathaniel Lew sang in the premiere of “The Bells,” Erik Ewazen’s setting of Edgar Allen Poe’s poem, while a student at the pre-college program at the Juilliard School of Music. Thirty-nine years later, now artistic director of the Montpelier-based professional Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble, Lew is bringing “The Bells” to Vermont — along with the composer.
“It was an amazing experience,” Lew said. “I remembered this score. I can hum it. It made a big impact on me and my musical imagination. Rediscovering this piece gives me a childlike glee.”
Sharing the program with “The Bells” are Igor Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms” and Leonard Bernstein’s Missa Brevis, two other major choral works that share a similar sound world. Hence the concert title “Tintinnabulations,” a fantastical word, popularized by Poe’s poem, for the sound of bells.
Lew will lead Counterpoint in performances of “Tintinnabulations: Voices, Pianos, Bells”: at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Michael’s College’s McCarthy Arts Center in Colchester; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at First Congregational Church in Manchester; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at the Church of Christ at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Joining the expanded 20-voice ensemble will be pianists Samantha Angstman and Alison Cerutti, and percussionists D. Thomas Toner and Nicola Cannizzaro, members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
At the time of premiere of “The Bells,” the Ukrainian-American Eric Ewazen was a recent Juilliard graduate — and Lew’s music theory teacher. Ewazen’s career has since advanced, and now he is one of America’s leading composers, known particularly for his music for brass instruments. For many years, Ewazen was pianist and composer for Vermont’s Craftsbury Chamber Players.
According to Lew, Ewazen’s score brilliantly translates Poe’s poetic celebration of silver sleigh bells, golden wedding bells, brass alarm bells and iron funeral bells into music:
“He orchestrates each mood of Poe’s evocative poem. Around the lyrical vocal lines he builds a panoply of shimmering, booming and ringing, with complex piano textures and extensive writing for vibraphone, marimba, glockenspiel, chimes, gong and other percussion.”
Written for four percussionists, it has been reduced to two by the composer.
“I worked with Eric on reducing the number of (percussion) instruments,” Lew said. “We had to make it reasonable to truck around.”
Opening the program will be Bernstein’s Missa Brevis.
“Once I knew we would hire percussionists, I immediately thought of the Bernstein, which uses some of the same instruments as ‘The Bells,’” Lew said. “It’s a work of thrilling vocal intensity, the last piece he completed before his death, but based on ideas from the height of his career.”
Robert De Cormier, Counterpoint’s founder, was very fond of Bernstein’s choruses from “The Lark,” Lillian Hellman’s 1952 play about Joan of Arc.
“At the end of his life, in 1988, Bernstein took that piece, and reverse-engineered it into the Missa Brevis,” Lew said. “It’s light percussion and chorus, and it’s a very, very vibrant work, very high pitched, very high tessitura, percussive, extravagant.”
Earlier, Stravinsky set three a cappella sacred works in Latin and Church Slavonic. All three of them are movements missing from the Bernstein Missa Brevis: Pater Noster, Credo and Ave Maria.
“So we’re going to do those, sprinkled in with the Bernstein, in part because it provides the voices with a rest between the high tessitura of the Bernstein,” Lew said. “I love the Pater Noster and the Ave Maria, but they’re not often done. I think they’re wonderful.”
The concert closes with Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms,” composed in 1930, in the two-piano and percussion version.
“This is one of the most highly regarded works in the choral repertory, dating from the same period as some of Stravinsky’s most beloved works,” Lew said, calling it “a universal masterpiece, deeply moving and transporting, whose final pages are a timeless song of praise, with their own bell-like quality.”
