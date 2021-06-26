The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on professional musicians because they couldn’t perform at live venues. It was hard on audiences who were starved for entertainment. It was also a blow to the many nonprofessional musicians who get together for the various jam sessions around the state. Vermont has a variety of jam sessions, from Irish to bluegrass, to blues and old-time music and there were a lot of musicians who felt the impact even if it didn’t hurt their wallet.
One jam session venue that got a lot of publicity in recent years is Harry’s Hardware in Cabot. Here from noon to 2 p.m. a section of the store was dedicated to an old-time music jam. This session, led by Dana and Susan Robinson, might be the only one of its kind where one can amble in the aisles looking for horse feed or nails while fiddles, banjos, guitars and basses are making music. This popular session, that drew players from New Hampshire and occasionally from as far away as Connecticut and Florida, came to a crashing halt in March 2020 and has yet to resume.
The Robinsons, performing musicians who tour the United States as well as the British Isles, are also the driving force behind Cabot Arts, the local arts organization that Dana Robinson heads. The vision of Cabot Arts is “to enhance the well-being and quality of life in Cabot and the surrounding communities by encouraging participation in arts programs,” Robinson said. “Our wish is to create joyful experiences and enhance Cabot’s identity as a music and arts destination!”
Robinson, like many of the dozen or more regulars at the Sunday session, said, “One of the things we’ve sorely missed over the last year of this pandemic has been the weekly Old-Time Music Jam Sessions. The music we shared nourished a culture of home-gown music and camaraderie among neighbors, not to mention the joy on faces of folks walking into a hardware store to discover fiddles and banjos raising the roof!”
With a lot of time on their hands, with no session or gigs to look forward to, the Robinsons got to work recording a CD of tunes that had become the core repertoire of the Harry’s jam session. While the couple has recorded six albums, they had left the engineering of the record to the producer and studio engineers. For this project Dana Robinson took on the role of recording engineer and producer.
Beginning in January of this year, after asking for tune selections from members of the regular Sunday jam, the Robinsons recorded 20 tunes that are an excellent representation of both the best in old-time tunes while showing the taste and sensibility of the Vermont repertoire.
What emerged from this well-recorded album is lively music that one can listen to and learn from if one is a budding old-time player. Dana Robinson wears many hats in this production. He’s the fiddler, guitarist and bassist and lead singer overdubbing several instruments. Sue Robinson is the banjo player and harmony vocalist.
Old-time music is in its essence happy music that was originally created for dancing. While few ever dance at the Harry’s session, this recording will get you off your chair with its foot-tapping exuberance.
Dana Robinson, whose previous albums concentrate primarily on his vocals and guitar playing, steps out as a solid force in old time fiddling. He’s developed a style that combines the Appalachian Mountain sound with innovation and a New England accent.
Sue Robinson, who plays banjo and primarily sings back up on the couple’s duo albums, lends her subtle and very effective banjo playing to the mix.
While this is not a teaching CD, the clarity of the fiddle and the nice separation in the mix of the other instruments would allow a budding musician to play along.
The CD is titled “Cabot Old-Time Jam Session Repertoire Vol. 1.” We certainly hope the Robinsons can find the time again to give us volume two in the near future.
The CD was created not to put money in the Robinson’s pockets but to raise funds to help jumpstart a music camp in Cabot in 2022.
Not every arts organization has such talented musicians at the helm. Cabot Arts has the Robinsons, and a community of musicians that come together to bring the sound of the American musical experience to a small town. The music on this CD is joyous, danceable, foot tap-able, and if you love fiddle music, then this is for you.
