Musician Toby Walker is known for his fingerstyle guitar and unique sound, blending blues, country, bluegrass, old-time jazz and rock. But he’s also known for his storytelling during shows.
Walker’s personal story about meeting blues guitarist Etta Baker to learn the “soul” of this music made its way into one show, which led someone in the audience to write about it on Walker’s website.
“When he mentioned Etta shingled her own roof at age 79, after building a ladder to get up there, I was incredulous,” Bob Sturm wrote. “(Walker’s) tribute to Etta and seeing how his music conveys the soul of her spirit was the only introduction I needed. I can’t say enough about how moving an experience this was.”
“There’ll be some stories,” Walker said by phone Monday evening, in advance of his show at the Brick Box at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12.
As a performer many of those stories come off the cuff, which is the way Walker’s songs come to him too.
“Music usually comes to me first,” he said. “Or sometimes I get an idea for just a little bit of a lyric, and I’ll keep fooling around with it. It may all come within 15, 20 minutes, or it may come within 15, 20 days. There’s no real rhyme or reason.”
Walker says the advantage of fingerpicking over using a pick, a more difficult method which he started using soon after he learned guitar, is that “with fingerpicking you can sound like an entire band — your thumb is operating the bass and your fingers can be operating chords and lead guitar all at the same time.”
His passion for blues, folk, and other traditional American music led Walker to track down some of the more obscure but talented musicians of an earlier era, early in his career. He learned directly from musicians like Eugene Powell, James “Son” Thomas, Etta Baker and R.L Burnside, among others.
And in addition to the music he calls “acoustic, inspired by blues, a little bit of country, a little bit of jazz, a little rock thrown in there,” you can expect to hear some stories.
“I’m known as a storyteller,” Walker said. “So there’ll be some stories.”
